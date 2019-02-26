Presidential Polls: PDP’s Atiku Defeats Buhari In Benue

By 247ureports
69 Views
Posted In
News
Posted at
February 26, 2019 6:23 am
Tagged as
Related

Maurice Iwu Secretly Arrested By Security Operatives

EU Observer Mission, Others Give Preliminary Assessment Of Polls

Court Adjourns Metuh’s N400m Fraud Trial To Feb 26

Atiku In Clear Lead In Oyo, Wins 9 Out Of 10 LGs So Far Declared

INEC Office Attacked, Set On Fire

‘Saudi Delegation Brought Cash To Fund Buhari’s Election’

Ganduje Vows Kwankwasiyya Attackers On Prayer Session Won’t Go Scot-Free

I Will Not Resign – INEC Chair

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Preaidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has won the Presidential election in Benue state.

AnnouncIng the results in Makurdi, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC’s Returning Officer from Benue, Sabastine Maimako, said Atiku Abubakar polled 355,255 votes to defeat his major opponent, Buhari who polled 347,668 votes.

The PDP candidate, Atiku beat APC’s Presisent Buhari with a margin of 7,587 votes.

While the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Atiku Abubakar won in 12 local government areas of Benue, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Buhari won in 11 local government areas of the state.

The total number of total vote cast were 761,780, total valid votes were 727,347  while rejected votes were 34,433.

Below is the details of the result:

ADO LGA
APC. = 5373
PDP  = 8614

APA
APC. =  5255
PDP. =  8073

AGATU LGA,
APC. =  4170
PDP. =  8225

KONSHISHA LGA
APC. =  27,165
PDP. =  8726

OHIMINI LGA
APC. = 7865
PDP. =  6775

TARKA LGA
APC..12197
PDP  =  4875

OBI LG
APC. =  7336
PDP. =  7803

GWER WEST LG
APC. =  6275
PDP. =  14,660

LOGO LG

APC. =  3872
PDP. =  28,227

USHONGO LG

APC. =  18,364
PDP. =  15,479

GWER EAST LG

APC. =  14,907
PDP. =  18,192

BURUKU LG

APC. =  17,033
PDP. =  23,236

OKPOKWU LG

APC. =  5956
PDP. =  11974

GUMA LG

APC. =  6172
PDP. =  21,641

OGBADIBO LG

APC.  =  6970
PDP.  =  8889

OJU LG

APC. =  14,002
PDP. =  10, 451

MAKURDI LG

APC. =  39,584
PDP. =  24,649

OTUKPO LG

APC = 17,460
PDP =  15, 547

UKUM LG

APC. =  15,806
PDP. =  18,827

KAtsina Ala LG

APC. = 20,315
PDP  =  24,197

KWANDE LG

APC. = 27273
PDP. = 20,173

GBOKO
APC= 35,750
PDP= 31,117

VANDEIKYA
APC=28,108
PDP = 16,467

73 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
Court Adjourns Metuh’s N400m Fraud Trial To Feb 26
Next Article >
EU Observer Mission, Others Give Preliminary Assessment Of Polls
About the Author

Leave A Response