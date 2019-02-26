Presidential Polls: PDP’s Atiku Defeats Buhari In Benue

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi
The Preaidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has won the Presidential election in Benue state.
AnnouncIng the results in Makurdi, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC’s Returning Officer from Benue, Sabastine Maimako, said Atiku Abubakar polled 355,255 votes to defeat his major opponent, Buhari who polled 347,668 votes.
The PDP candidate, Atiku beat APC’s Presisent Buhari with a margin of 7,587 votes.
While the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Atiku Abubakar won in 12 local government areas of Benue, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Buhari won in 11 local government areas of the state.
The total number of total vote cast were 761,780, total valid votes were 727,347 while rejected votes were 34,433.
Below is the details of the result:
ADO LGA
APC. = 5373
PDP = 8614
APA
APC. = 5255
PDP. = 8073
AGATU LGA,
APC. = 4170
PDP. = 8225
KONSHISHA LGA
APC. = 27,165
PDP. = 8726
OHIMINI LGA
APC. = 7865
PDP. = 6775
TARKA LGA
APC..12197
PDP = 4875
OBI LG
APC. = 7336
PDP. = 7803
GWER WEST LG
APC. = 6275
PDP. = 14,660
LOGO LG
APC. = 3872
PDP. = 28,227
USHONGO LG
APC. = 18,364
PDP. = 15,479
GWER EAST LG
APC. = 14,907
PDP. = 18,192
BURUKU LG
APC. = 17,033
PDP. = 23,236
OKPOKWU LG
APC. = 5956
PDP. = 11974
GUMA LG
APC. = 6172
PDP. = 21,641
OGBADIBO LG
APC. = 6970
PDP. = 8889
OJU LG
APC. = 14,002
PDP. = 10, 451
MAKURDI LG
APC. = 39,584
PDP. = 24,649
OTUKPO LG
APC = 17,460
PDP = 15, 547
UKUM LG
APC. = 15,806
PDP. = 18,827
KAtsina Ala LG
APC. = 20,315
PDP = 24,197
KWANDE LG
APC. = 27273
PDP. = 20,173
GBOKO
APC= 35,750
PDP= 31,117
VANDEIKYA
APC=28,108
PDP = 16,467
