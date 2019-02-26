Presidential Polls: PDP’s Atiku Defeats Buhari In Benue

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Preaidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has won the Presidential election in Benue state.

AnnouncIng the results in Makurdi, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC’s Returning Officer from Benue, Sabastine Maimako, said Atiku Abubakar polled 355,255 votes to defeat his major opponent, Buhari who polled 347,668 votes.

The PDP candidate, Atiku beat APC’s Presisent Buhari with a margin of 7,587 votes.

While the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Atiku Abubakar won in 12 local government areas of Benue, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Buhari won in 11 local government areas of the state.

The total number of total vote cast were 761,780, total valid votes were 727,347 while rejected votes were 34,433.

Below is the details of the result:

ADO LGA

APC. = 5373

PDP = 8614

APA

APC. = 5255

PDP. = 8073

AGATU LGA,

APC. = 4170

PDP. = 8225

KONSHISHA LGA

APC. = 27,165

PDP. = 8726

OHIMINI LGA

APC. = 7865

PDP. = 6775

TARKA LGA

APC..12197

PDP = 4875

OBI LG

APC. = 7336

PDP. = 7803

GWER WEST LG

APC. = 6275

PDP. = 14,660

LOGO LG

APC. = 3872

PDP. = 28,227

USHONGO LG

APC. = 18,364

PDP. = 15,479

GWER EAST LG

APC. = 14,907

PDP. = 18,192

BURUKU LG

APC. = 17,033

PDP. = 23,236

OKPOKWU LG

APC. = 5956

PDP. = 11974

GUMA LG

APC. = 6172

PDP. = 21,641

OGBADIBO LG

APC. = 6970

PDP. = 8889

OJU LG

APC. = 14,002

PDP. = 10, 451

MAKURDI LG

APC. = 39,584

PDP. = 24,649

OTUKPO LG

APC = 17,460

PDP = 15, 547

UKUM LG

APC. = 15,806

PDP. = 18,827

KAtsina Ala LG

APC. = 20,315

PDP = 24,197

KWANDE LG

APC. = 27273

PDP. = 20,173

GBOKO

APC= 35,750

PDP= 31,117

VANDEIKYA

APC=28,108

PDP = 16,467

