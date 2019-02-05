PDP To Buhari, APC: You Can’t Blackmail Nigerians

February 5, 2019

Press Statement



…Insists that Nigerians Will defeat Buhari On February 16

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) notes the incessant blackmail and

threats against the opposition and law abiding Nigerians by the Buhari

Presidency, through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai

Mohammed and surmised that Nigerians will not buckle under any

jackboots.

The PDP also notes the efforts being made by the All Progressives

Congress (APC) to heat up the polity, inject crisis, undermine the

general elections, then carry out their heinous plots to use mercenaries

from Niger Republic to unleash mayhem on our nation and blame it on the

opposition, having realized that there is no way President Muhammadu

Buhari can win in a peaceful, free and fair election.

The PDP further draws the attention of the international community to

the land mines being set on the way of credible elections by the APC,

including the clamp down on opposition, foisting of President Buhari’s

relation, Amina Zakari, as head of INEC’s collation center, the refusal

by President Buhari to sign the amendment to the Electoral Act, the

creation of illegal geo-spatial centers and polling units for allocation

of fictitious votes for the APC, listing of APC supporters as election

officials and the opening of our borders to mercenaries to participate

in our electoral process.

It is now clear to all that the target of the APC is to demonize and cow

the opposition, instill fear in Nigerians, undermine our democratic

institutions, attempt to subjugate the citizenry and pave the way for

the actualization of a self-succession plan for President Buhari.

The PDP, as a political party with the highest demography of members and

supporters, in their millions, across our nation, therefore states in

unequivocal terms, that Nigerians will never allow themselves to be

blackmailed, intimidated or cowed by the APC into relinquishing their

constitutionally guaranteed rights, to freely chose their leaders, no

matter the threats.

The PDP stands with Nigerians, across the board, in demanding for a

free, fair, transparent and credible general election. This position

must be respected, as the citizens of our country will spare no thoughts

in vehemently confronting and squarely resisting, head to head, any

attempt by anybody, whosoever he may be, to subvert our electoral

process.

It is incontrovertible that Nigerians have reached a consensus in

rallying behind the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in this

election. Any result that does not reflect the wishes and aspiration of

the people will be completely resisted.

The PDP calls on international community to note that the consequences

of such resistance in a country of over 200 million people, who have

made up their minds for a new leadership, is capable of triggering huge

humanitarian crisis not only in Nigeria but also in the West African

sub-region.

PDP therefore urges all institutions responsible for the general

election to save our nation from collapse by working towards

guaranteeing a credible, free, fair and transparent election. This is

all we seek.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

And

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

