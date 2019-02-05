PDP To Buhari, APC: You Can’t Blackmail Nigerians

February 5, 2019
Press Statement
…Insists that Nigerians Will defeat Buhari On February 16
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) notes the incessant blackmail and
threats against the opposition and law abiding Nigerians by the Buhari
Presidency, through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai
Mohammed and surmised that Nigerians will not buckle under any
jackboots.
The PDP also notes the efforts being made by the All Progressives
Congress (APC) to heat up the polity, inject crisis, undermine the
general elections, then carry out their heinous plots to use mercenaries
from Niger Republic to unleash mayhem on our nation and blame it on the
opposition, having realized that there is no way President Muhammadu
Buhari can win in a peaceful, free and fair election.
The PDP further draws the attention of the international community to
the land mines being set on the way of credible elections by the APC,
including the clamp down on opposition, foisting of President Buhari’s
relation, Amina Zakari, as head of INEC’s collation center, the refusal
by President Buhari to sign the amendment to the Electoral Act, the
creation of illegal geo-spatial centers and polling units for allocation
of fictitious votes for the APC, listing of APC supporters as election
officials and the opening of our borders to mercenaries to participate
in our electoral process.
It is now clear to all that the target of the APC is to demonize and cow
the opposition, instill fear in Nigerians, undermine our democratic
institutions, attempt to subjugate the citizenry and pave the way for
the actualization of a self-succession plan for President Buhari.
The PDP, as a political party with the highest demography of members and
supporters, in their millions, across our nation, therefore states in
unequivocal terms, that Nigerians will never allow themselves to be
blackmailed, intimidated or cowed by the APC into relinquishing their
constitutionally guaranteed rights, to freely chose their leaders, no
matter the threats.
The PDP stands with Nigerians, across the board, in demanding for a
free, fair, transparent and credible general election. This position
must be respected, as the citizens of our country will spare no thoughts
in vehemently confronting and squarely resisting, head to head, any
attempt by anybody, whosoever he may be, to subvert our electoral
process.
It is incontrovertible that Nigerians have reached a consensus in
rallying behind the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in this
election. Any result that does not reflect the wishes and aspiration of
the people will be completely resisted.
The PDP calls on international community to note that the consequences
of such resistance in a country of over 200 million people, who have
made up their minds for a new leadership, is capable of triggering huge
humanitarian crisis not only in Nigeria but also in the West African
sub-region.
PDP therefore urges all institutions responsible for the general
election to save our nation from collapse by working towards
guaranteeing a credible, free, fair and transparent election. This is
all we seek.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
And
Director, Media & Publicity
PDP Presidential Campaign Organization
79 total views, no views today