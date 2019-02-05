PDP To Buhari, APC: You Can’t Blackmail Nigerians

February 5, 2019

Press Statement


…Insists that Nigerians Will defeat Buhari On February 16

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) notes the incessant blackmail and 
threats against the opposition and law abiding Nigerians by the Buhari 
Presidency, through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai 
Mohammed and surmised that Nigerians will not buckle under any 
jackboots.

The PDP also notes the efforts being made by the All Progressives 
Congress (APC) to heat up the polity, inject crisis, undermine the 
general elections, then carry out their heinous plots to use mercenaries 
from Niger Republic to unleash mayhem on our nation and blame it on the 
opposition, having realized that there is no way President Muhammadu 
Buhari can win in a peaceful, free and fair election.

The PDP further draws the attention of the international community to 
the land mines being set on the way of credible elections by the APC, 
including the clamp down on opposition, foisting of President Buhari’s 
relation, Amina Zakari, as head of INEC’s collation center, the refusal 
by President Buhari to sign the amendment to the Electoral Act, the 
creation of illegal geo-spatial centers and polling units for allocation 
of fictitious votes for the APC, listing of APC supporters as election 
officials and the opening of our borders to mercenaries to participate 
in our electoral process.

It is now clear to all that the target of the APC is to demonize and cow 
the opposition, instill fear in Nigerians, undermine our democratic 
institutions, attempt to subjugate the citizenry and pave the way for 
the actualization of a self-succession plan for President Buhari.

The PDP, as a political party with the highest demography of members and 
supporters, in their millions, across our nation, therefore states in 
unequivocal terms, that Nigerians will never allow themselves to be 
blackmailed, intimidated or cowed by the APC into relinquishing their 
constitutionally guaranteed rights, to freely chose their leaders, no 
matter the threats.

The PDP stands with Nigerians, across the board, in demanding for a 
free, fair, transparent and credible general election. This position 
must be respected, as the citizens of our country will spare no thoughts 
in vehemently confronting and squarely resisting, head to head, any 
attempt by anybody, whosoever he may be, to subvert our electoral 
process.

It is incontrovertible that Nigerians have reached a consensus in 
rallying behind the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in this 
election. Any result that does not reflect the wishes and aspiration of 
the people will be completely resisted.

The PDP calls on international community to note that the consequences 
of such resistance in a country of over 200 million people, who have 
made up their minds for a new leadership, is capable of triggering huge 
humanitarian crisis not only in Nigeria but also in the West African 
sub-region.

PDP therefore urges all institutions responsible for the general 
election to save our nation from collapse by working towards 
guaranteeing a credible, free, fair and transparent election. This is 
all we seek.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
And
Director, Media & Publicity
PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

