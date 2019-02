Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has rejected the results of last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus who is currently addressing a press conference in Abuja, described the figures being announced by INEC as incorrect and totally unacceptable.

