PDP Mnzondu Wins Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency In Benue

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Benue state has declared Mr Benjamin Bem Mnzondu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as winner of the House of Representative Member, Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency.

Mnzondu was announced at INEC headquaters, Tuesday morning, by the returning officer for Makurdi/Guma, Professor Hycinth Oluma.

Oluma said Mnzondu polled 50,454 votes to floor his closest rival, Mr Conrad Terhide Utaan of the All Progressives Congress, APC who scored 37743.

The returning officer explained that the election was peaceful, keenly contestested, free and fair.

He stated that Mr Mnzondu is declared winner of the election having scored the highest number of votes among his co-contestants.

According to him, 10 candidates from 10 political parties participated in the election.

Our correspondent reports that the results was supposed to be announced at INEC office in Makurdi local government. It was however moved and announced at the INEC headquarters , Makurdi due to security reasons.

