Edo: PDP Wins Oredo Federal Constituency

February 24, 2019 10:11 pm
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Oredo Federal Constituency, with a score of 32,895 votes.

The result was announced by Prof Elizabeth Ejbochuku, the Returning Officer for House of Representatives, Oredo Federal Constituency, on Sunday at Urhokpota Hall, Benin, the Edo capital.

She said that Ihama defeated seven other candidates who contested in the election.

She said that APC candidate, Iyoha Osaigbovo, emerged second with 23,352 votes.

Ejbochuku said that Ihama having scored the highest number of votes cast satisfied the requirements of the law and was, therefore, returned elected.

Speaking to newsmen after the declaration of the result, Ihama thanked God and the people of his constituency for the victory.

