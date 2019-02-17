Nigerians Should Show Patriotism Over The Postponement Of Elections – Okorocha

-Says, APC As The Ruling Party Is Ready For Elections Anyday

Governor Rochas Okorocha, who is also the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum has called on Nigerians to show patriotism over the postponement of the Saturday, February 16, 2019 elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Stating that although the Postponement was regrettable, institutions like INEC could have Challenges.

The governor also said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the ruling Party, is ready for elections any day and any time, stressing that no political party should be blamed for the Postponement especially when it is remembered that this is not the first time such development could take place in the nation’s elections.

Governor Okorocha who spoke in reaction to the Postponement in Owerri, weekend, stated “the Postponement of the election by INEC is an unfortunate development and also regrettable. But, it is important to note that no Political Party should be blamed for the Postponement, but rather on the Challenges of INEC”.

He Continued “And this is also not the first time the nation could witness such development during elections. It happened in 2011 and in 2015 respectively. It happens. I only want to urge INEC to use the week of Postponement to resolve all the Challenges it has and ensure that Nigerians have a smooth, free and fair elections”.

According to the governor, “APC as the ruling Party is ready for the elections and it will be absurd to accuse the ruling Party of being responsible for the Postponement. I call on all Nigerians to show patriotism by maintaining peace and understanding at this trial time in our democratic growth.

