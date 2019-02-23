News Update: Attempts By Anietie Usen To Hijack Election Materials Meet Stiff Resistance

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

Attempt by a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom, Mr Anietie Usen, to hijack released election materials for Afaha Akpan Ekpo in Etinan LGA, was stoutly resisted by the electorate at Registration Area Centre (RAC).

Usen is the Director, Commercial and Industrial Development in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), stormed the RAC at Ikot Udoabia in a tinted glass white Toyota Hilux with the ‘PRESIDENCY’ registration number, 01H-158 FG.

Anietie came with some unscrupulous individuals but met stiff resistance. He could not perpetuate his horrific plan.

SOURCE: ASCEND TV NEWS

