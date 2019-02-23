News Update: Attempts By Anietie Usen To Hijack Election Materials Meet Stiff Resistance

By 247ureports
88 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
February 23, 2019 12:04 pm
Tagged as
Related

Presidential, National Assembly Elections Witness Huge Turnouts In Benue

[Video] Heavy Shooting In Lagos

Breaking News: Violence Breaks At Akwa Ibom, Ballot Boxes Snatched

Nasarawa Voters Protest Wrong Ballot Box Labels

Soldiers Murder PDP Agent in Rivers State

Okorocha’s Men Forcing Voters To Vote

20 Kidnapped, APC Chairman Killed In Zamfara

Police Arrest Journalists In Anambra Over Peter Obi, Threatens To Kill Them

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Attempt by a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom, Mr Anietie Usen, to hijack released election materials for Afaha Akpan Ekpo in Etinan LGA, was stoutly resisted by the electorate at Registration Area Centre (RAC).

Usen is the Director, Commercial and Industrial Development in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), stormed the RAC at Ikot Udoabia in a tinted glass white Toyota Hilux with the ‘PRESIDENCY’ registration number, 01H-158 FG.

Anietie came with some unscrupulous individuals but met stiff resistance. He could not perpetuate his horrific plan.

SOURCE: ASCEND TV NEWS

89 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
20 Kidnapped, APC Chairman Killed In Zamfara
Next Article >
Okorocha’s Men Forcing Voters To Vote
About the Author

Leave A Response