Minister For Labour, Chris Ngige Escape Assassination, Paid Assassins Arrested In Anambra

According to reports, some hoodlums who were allegedly hired to assassinate the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, have been apprehended.

It was gathered that the thugs were nabbed over the weekend in Alor community in Anambra state (the minister’s hometown) following the elections which was postponed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by one week.

The suspects have since been transferred from Alor community to the state CID for further interrogation.

71 total views, no views today