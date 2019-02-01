Man Bags Six Months For Impersonation, N1.5m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of one Bidemi Adebayo, who was prosecuted before Justice C.L. Dabup of a Plateau State High Court, sitting in Jos on a two-count charge bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N1.5 million.

A petition received by the Commission regarding the matter alleged that, sometimes in April 2015, the petitioner received an international call from an unknown person who claimed to be her son-in-law that resides in the United States of America, and the impostor further claimed he is in a financial difficulty thereby requesting for some money, with a promise to refund it later.

Believing him, the petitioner sent N1,547,000 into various accounts provided by Adebayo.

After thorough investigation, it was discovered that he actually opened an account with the name Adewale Moruf, using his real passport photograph. It was the said account that some part of the monies were paid into.

Further investigation into the matter revealed that one Dr. Mike Ajayi, Mr. Adams and Stanley Iheohakara (all still at large) are suspects in the matter and also benefited from the unlawful act. Efforts are currently ongoing to track them in order to bring them to justice.

Count one reads: “That you, Adebayo Bidemi (alias Olatunde Adewale Moruf) on or about the 15th day of April, 2015 within the Jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, did dishonestly induce one Lami Lukden to deliver the sum of N585,000 (Five Hundred and Eighty Five Thousand Naira) to you for a business as her in-law and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Law, Cap 89 laws of Northern Nigeria 1963”.

He pleaded “guilty” to the charges.

In view of the plea, prosecuting counsel, Benjamin Mangi, urged the court to convict the accused and sentence him accordingly.

Justice Dabup, thereafter, convicted and sentenced him to six months in prison, with an option of N70,000 as fine.

