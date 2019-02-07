I’m In Good Terms With Buhari, He Has Good Plans For South East – Gov Obiano

Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has said that contrary to the perception of some Igbo people, President Muhammadu Buhari has good plans for the people including making them have additional state.

The South East is the only region out of the six in the country that has five states. Others have six states except the North West which has seven states.

The situation has been one of the reasons the South East points at when making claims of being marginalised in the country.

But Obiano, who spoke when Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos branch, paid him a visit at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, Anambra State, on Wednesday said, “I’m in good terms with the President. He has good plans for the South-East, contrary to the perception of some people. He has emotional feeling that the South-East ought to have an additional state.

“I’m also hopeful that the Federal Government would set aside November 16 as a national day in memory of the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first president of this great country.”

Obiano, who reportedly insulted Ohanaeze president general, John Nnia Nwodo for endorsing the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, urged his visitors to maintain the objective for the creation of Ohanaeze as a nonpartisan organisation with the principal aim of pushing Igbo agenda.

He was once alleged to have voiced support for the election of President Buhari, even though he is a member of the opposition All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) an allegation he had refuted then.

