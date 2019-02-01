I Won’t Dump APGA For APC, Says Obiano

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has said he has no plans to dump the All Progressives Grand Alliance for the All Progressives Congress or any other political party.

Obiano’s clarification followed growing speculation that he was tacitly backing the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari in next month’s presidential election.

The governor was reported to have described the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, by the Nnia Nwodo-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo as “idiotic.”

But speaking through his Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Atinuba, on Thursday in Awka, Anambra State, Obiano described the speculation of his planned defection as baseless and false.

Obiano said he could not understand how some people had thought he would leave APGA as its national leader to join another party.

He said his detractors were just jittery over his towering political influence and popularity resulting from his achievements.

The statement partly read, “The Anambra State Government wishes to state for the umpteenth time that the reports which have been trending on the social media are completely false.

“Far from contemplating of defecting to any party, Governor Obiano remains both the National Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and the chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees.

“He has in the last few weeks been campaigning vigorously for APGA’s candidates in the forthcoming general polls, including General John Gbor (retd.), the party’s presidential candidate. He has been consistent in telling the huge crowds of supporters wherever he has been to vote for only APGA candidates.

“He has never asked the Anambra people to vote APGA candidates in some elections and candidates of some other party or parties in another election.

“Once again, the Anambra State Government wants to reiterate Governor Obiano’s policy of constructive engagement, as opposed to confrontation, in his relationship with people, groups and institutions. This policy means that much as there are differences in political perspective with those who belong to parties other than his own APGA, whether at the local or national level, we must maintain a friendly disposition to all.”

Source: Punch

