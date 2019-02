Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

Atiku/PDP

Muoghalu/YPP

Gbor/APGA View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Result For Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency Of Speaker Of The House Of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara

Bogoro

PDP 25,339

APC 3,216

–

DASS

PDP 10,222

APC 16,664

–

TAFAWA BALEWA

PDP 36,773

APC 31,784

–

Grand Total

PDP 72,334

APC 51,664

Only about 600 votes outstanding from Kopti unit where elections didn’t hold yesterday due to faulty card reader.

211 total views, no views today