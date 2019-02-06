Ganduje Demobilizes Contractor To Allow PDP Hold Rally At Stadium

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has ordered contractor handling renovation works at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata to immediately demobilize to pave way for the campaign rally of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to hold at the stadium.

The governor, in a statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, however indicated that the directive does not affect ongoing overhaul of the Indoor Sports Complex.

Accordingly, the contractor has been directed to remove all machineries from the precinct of the stadium till after the campaign rally, while the state darling team, Kano Pillars have been told to use the Pillars Stadium, Sabon Gari for its training sessions.

The general renovation of the stadium aimed at giving the stadium a face-lift included the installation of the new scoreboard, the running track and provision of sources for steady water supply to all parts of the stadium.

Recall that prior to this development, the PDP had slated February 2 for the rally, which informed government decision to mobilize the contractor only for the party to fix another date for the campaign rally when the contractor had already moved to site.

‘’As a democrat who believes in freedom of association, His Excellency the governor did not ordered the closure of the stadium to frustrate the campaign rally of the PDP. The stadium only closed for the intended renovation works,’’ the statement added.

While wishing the PDP a successful outing, the statement urged the leadership of the party to ensure orderliness during the event in order to avert destruction of facilities at the stadium.

