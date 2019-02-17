FG Putting Pressure On INEC Chairman To Accept APC Candidates For Zamfara Or Be Sacked, Fayose Alleges

By 247ureports
89 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
February 17, 2019 3:25 am
Tagged as
Related

OPAN Demands INEC Chairman, Mahmood’s Resignation

Polls Shift: There Were Attempts To Sabotage Us, Says INEC Chairman

﻿Election Postponement: Handiwork of Anti-democratic Forces Plotting to Enthrone Interim Government – CNPP

Statement By President Buhari On The Postponement Of General Elections By INEC

Election postponement: Nigerians Will Still Reject The APC Come Next Saturday – Ortom

Saturday Polls: Benue Peaceful, Ready To Vote

Hold AIG Musa Kimo Responsible For Any Violence In Akwa Ibom During The Elections

Ekweremadu Donates Classroom Block, 21 Motorcycles To Hausa Community, Union

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has alleged
that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government was
mounting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission
(INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu to ensure that APC fields candidates in
Zamfara State.

The former governor said President Muhammadu Buhari’s relation, Mrs.
Amina Zakari was already being positioned to replace Prof Mahmood
should he refused to “play ball on Zamfara.”

Speaking through his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, in a release issued on
Saturday evening, Fayose said; “It is now getting clearer that APC
desperation to have candidates in Zamfara State is one of the main
reasons for the postponement.”

He said Nigerians should not forget the letter written to INEC by the
Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, directing
the commission to postpone elections in Zamfara State so as to allow
APC to field candidates.

Fayose said; “Since Prof Mahmood has made it clear that the election
coming up next Saturday, is not a fresh process and there will be no
campaign, bringing in candidates that were not part of the election
that should have held today will also negate the position of INEC.

“Putting pressure on the INEC Chairman and threatening him with sack
just to force the commission to accept APC candidates for Zamfara
state is evil and unacceptable.”

The former governor said rather than blame the INEC Chairman,
President Buhari’s should be blamed for deliberately orchestrating the
elections postponement, adding that “INEC don’t control the Central
Bank of Nigeria, the Aviation agencies as well as security apparatus
in Nigeria.

“If there is anyone to be blamed for this dying minutes postponement,
it should be the President and if anyone needs to resign, it should be
President Buhari.”

93 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
OPAN Demands INEC Chairman, Mahmood’s Resignation
Next Article >
About the Author

Leave A Response