FG Putting Pressure On INEC Chairman To Accept APC Candidates For Zamfara Or Be Sacked, Fayose Alleges

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has alleged

that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government was

mounting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission

(INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu to ensure that APC fields candidates in

Zamfara State.

The former governor said President Muhammadu Buhari’s relation, Mrs.

Amina Zakari was already being positioned to replace Prof Mahmood

should he refused to “play ball on Zamfara.”

Speaking through his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, in a release issued on

Saturday evening, Fayose said; “It is now getting clearer that APC

desperation to have candidates in Zamfara State is one of the main

reasons for the postponement.”

He said Nigerians should not forget the letter written to INEC by the

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, directing

the commission to postpone elections in Zamfara State so as to allow

APC to field candidates.

Fayose said; “Since Prof Mahmood has made it clear that the election

coming up next Saturday, is not a fresh process and there will be no

campaign, bringing in candidates that were not part of the election

that should have held today will also negate the position of INEC.

“Putting pressure on the INEC Chairman and threatening him with sack

just to force the commission to accept APC candidates for Zamfara

state is evil and unacceptable.”

The former governor said rather than blame the INEC Chairman,

President Buhari’s should be blamed for deliberately orchestrating the

elections postponement, adding that “INEC don’t control the Central

Bank of Nigeria, the Aviation agencies as well as security apparatus

in Nigeria.

“If there is anyone to be blamed for this dying minutes postponement,

it should be the President and if anyone needs to resign, it should be

President Buhari.”

