Feb. 23rd Is ‘Day Of Liberation’ In Kwara – Minister

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

Atiku/PDP

Muoghalu/YPP

Gbor/APGA View Results Loading ... Loading ...

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that under an All Progressives Congress (APC) dispensation, Feb. 23rd of every year will be observed as the ‘Day of Liberation’ by the people of Kwara.

”I want to ask the incoming Governor of our state to, immediately he is sworn in on 29 May 2019, to declare Feb. 23rd (the date of the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections) of every year as the ‘Day of Liberation’ for Kwara State,” the Minister, who is also the APC leader in the state, said at a press conference in Ilorin on Monday.

He thanked God and the people of Kwara for the ‘clean sweep’ which the party achieved in last Saturday’s elections in the state, saying the party won the match against the PDP 10-0 (1-0 for President, 3-0 for Senate and 6-0 for House of Representatives).

”With the outcome of last Saturday’s elections, I can now conveniently say that KWARA IS FREE! Free from a choking and pauperizing political hegemony of a self-imposed dynasty! Never again will Kwarans be treated like slaves in their own land. Enough is Enough. O To Ge!” Alhaji Mohammed said.

He said no single individual deserves credit for the APC’s massive victory in the elections, adding that the credit for the victory goes to the good people of Kwara.

The Minister noted that after being galvanized by ”perhaps the most impactful, three-word political slogan ever in the history of party politics in this land”, Kwarans have confirmed the saying that the power of the people is much stronger the people in power.

He also said that with the APC’s victory in last Saturday’s elections, the ‘Berlin Wall’ of Kwara politics has cracked further, and will finally crumble on March 9th, when the state votes in a new Governor and members of the State House of Assembly.

Alhaji Mohammed said Saturday’s election in the state was free, fair and peaceful, noting: ”Let me put on the record that the victory in Kwara was achieved in the sweetest way – The election was conducted in an atmosphere of peace and security. Not a single shot was fired throughout Kwara. No one snatched ballot box. it was an atmosphere of conviviality. It was a sharp departure from what used to be in the state.”

He thanked all the APC members and supporters across the state, as well as all the leaders of the party at all levels

The Minister, however, enjoined them to return to the drawing board in order to correct whatever lapses they may have noticed in last Saturday’s election, with a view to voting massively for the party’s Governorship and House of Assembly candidates.

The press conference was attended by the Kwara APC Chairman, Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa; the party’s governorship candidate, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman; the Senators-elect and House of Representatives-elect and other leaders of the party.

39 total views, no views today