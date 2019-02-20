Ex-DG Daura No Longer Represents Us, Says DSS

The Department of State Services has said its erstwhile Director General, Mr Lawal Daura, is no longer representing the agency.

It also dismissed insinuation that the sacked DG had been representing the DSS after leaving the agency.

However, the Coalition of United Political Parties on Tuesday asked the DSS to go beyond the disclaimer and ensure that Lawal was arrested and prosecuted for impersonation.

The Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Mr Peter Afunanya, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said, “While the service debunks this false belief, it warns that any person or group that further engages him (Daura) or his representatives/associates does so at their own peril.”

He said that the service would not tolerate acts of impersonation designed to undermine the agency, adding that the DSS would decisively deal with such persons no matter how highly placed.

The statement added, “The attention of the Department of State Services has been drawn to insinuations and wide speculations that its former Director General, Alhaji Lawal Musa Daura mni, still controls affairs at the agency, long after his removal from office.

“While the DSS debunks this false belief, it warns that any person or group that further engages him or his representatives/associates does so at their own peril.

“The service will not tolerate acts of impersonation designed to undermine it and will decisively deal with person(s), no matter how highly placed, that may engage in such behaviour.

“The public should, therefore, note this and avoid circumstances under which unsuspecting persons may be deceived.

“On the other hand, the DSS continues to recommit itself to the core values of professionalism, selflessness, vigilance and the rule of law that it has always been identified with.”

However, CUPP in a statement by its spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, urged the DSS to sack all his directors, who, he claimed, had been receiving directives from Daura.

He said, “Opposition parties have applauded the Director General of the Department of State Services for issuing a disclaimer against his disgraced predecessor, Lawal Daura, for extortion and impersonation activities in the name of the DSS.

“We are aware of the under the table dealings of Daura and members of Aso Rock cabal aimed at ensuring that the DG DSS is sacked for refusing to embark on mass arrest of opposition leaders and sharing of money meant for DSS operations.”

Ugochinyere claimed Daura had compromised some insiders in the DSS to enable him to run a parallel DSS operation outfit.

He added, “We are therefore calling for the sacking of all DSS directors who have been taking instructions from the disgraced former DG from his home.

“The DSS has shown that he has the capacity to stand on the right path. The opposition is therefore demanding that the DSS should arrest Lawal Daura and charge him with extortion and impersonation.”

