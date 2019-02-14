Ekweremadu Donates Classroom Block, 21 Motorcycles To Hausa Community, Union

The Deputy President of Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Thursday, commissioned a classroom block for the use of the Hausa community at Ugwuoba, Oji River Local Government Area, LGA, Enugu State.

He also donated 21 motorcycles to the commercial motorcycle riders union at 9th Mile Corner, Udi LGA, in appreciation of the rousing welcome accorded him by members of the union, who conveyed him on a motorcycle to the meeting venue.

Senator Ekweremadu, described education as the key to a good life, urging the community to take advantage of the school to provide education for their children.

He also undertook to construct a borehole that would take care of the water needs of the community before the end of March 2018.

“Your children are helping to attend to cattle today, but let me tell you that in 20-30 years, they will not be interested in it. The best gift that you can give to those children is education so that they can contest and become councilors, Governors, and even senators like me.

“We will build another classroom block once this one is put to good use and will ensure that there is a functional borehole here latest March 28 to take care of your water needs.

“I urge to continue to support us by voting for all PDP candidates in the coming elections to enable us continue to do more for you”.

Addressing members of various transport unions and other communities at a PDP campaign rally at 9th Mile Corner, Ekweremadu also assured the people that the electricity transformer he earlier donated, but which they had not put to use, would be installed for them immediately.

He further pledged to rehabilitate the faulty borehole brought to his attention at the venue by first week of March.

“The 9th Mile is a very important city to us, being the commercial headquarters of our senatorial zone. We are already working with a Chinese consortium to turn the area into an economic hub and the foundation stone for that would be laid soon”.

It is recalled that Ekweremadu is currently constructing a block of classrooms for Central School, Alum Inyi, Oji River LGA, to replace the old one.

The Ikeoha Foundation’s bursary awards have supported over 3,172 youths through their tertiary education, while 68 university undergraduates are currently enjoying the full scholarship of the Foundation.

In the same vein, over 12,198 women and youths have received basic education through Ikeoha Foundation’s 34 Adult Literacy Centres spread across Enugu West Senatorial District.

