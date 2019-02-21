EFCC In Search Of Atiku Money In My House – Fayose

February 21, 2019
The former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayo Fayose has raised alarm of possible invasion of his Ekiti residence by the agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC]. The former claims the agents of the EFCC are after the supposed election monies supposedly dispatched by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP].

The former governor raised the alarm through his Twitter handle.

  1. Peter Ayodele Fayose‏Verified account @GovAyoFayose 2m2 minutes agoMoreJust heard that some officials of @officialEFCC are in Ekiti to invade my residence in Afao Ekiti early morning tomorrow. They are coming to search my house for @atiku election money. @officialEFCC, I’m here and waiting.

The EFCC had earlier raised a red flag over monies recently dispatched by politicians geared towards purchase of votes and/or inducement of persons involved in the electoral process.

