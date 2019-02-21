EFCC In Search Of Atiku Money In My House – Fayose

The former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayo Fayose has raised alarm of possible invasion of his Ekiti residence by the agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC]. The former claims the agents of the EFCC are after the supposed election monies supposedly dispatched by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP].

The former governor raised the alarm through his Twitter handle.

Tweets

Peter Ayodele Fayose‏Verified account @GovAyoFayose 2m2 minutes agoMoreJust heard that some officials of @officialEFCC are in Ekiti to invade my residence in Afao Ekiti early morning tomorrow. They are coming to search my house for @atiku election money. @officialEFCC, I’m here and waiting.

The EFCC had earlier raised a red flag over monies recently dispatched by politicians geared towards purchase of votes and/or inducement of persons involved in the electoral process.

