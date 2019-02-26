Court Fixes Feb 26 To Hear Ex-Adamawa Gov’s Son, Abdul-Aziz’s Request To Travel

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

Atiku/PDP

Muoghalu/YPP

Gbor/APGA View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court, Abuja has adjourned to February 26, 2019 to hear an application filed by Abdul-Aziz Nyako, son to a former Adamawa State governor, Murtala Nyako, seeking for the release of his international passport, to enable him travel to Saudi Arabia, to perform the lesser hajj.

Abdul-Aziz is being prosecuted by the EFCC, along with his father, Abubakar Aliyu and Zulkifikk Abba, for allegedly laundering about N29 Billion state funds, using five companies – Blue Opal Limited, Sebore Farms & Extension Limited, Pagoda Fortunes Limited, Tower Assets Management Limited and Crust Energy Limited.

Bringing the application to court on February 25, 2019, defence counsel, R.A. Liman, told the court it was for the release of the international passport for the second and third defendants.

Prosecuting counsel, O.A. Atolagbe, however, noted that the prosecution would need time to go through the application and to come back to the court with its reply.

Justice Abang, thereafter, adjourned for “hearing of the application”, and fixed April 8, 10 and 11, 2019 for “continuation of trial”.

42 total views, no views today