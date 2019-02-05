Clinton To Meet Buhari, Atiku

A former President of United States of America, Bill Clinton, is expected to visit Nigeria a day before the presidential election, The PUNCH learnt on Monday.

During the visit, Clinton will meet President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Though details of the proposed visits were still sketchy on Monday, diplomatic sources said that Clinton would return to his country the same day.

Clinton, it was gathered, might arrive in the early hours of February 15 before the two candidates would go to their states to cast their votes in the election.

While President Buhari will vote in his home state of Katsina, Atiku will cast his vote in Adamawa state.

National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, confirmed the planned visit by Clinton to the country, saying the former ruling party had been informed.

“We are aware; we have nothing to hide. All what we want is credible, fair and acceptable elections. We also don’t want interference from anyone concerning the workings of INEC and the security agents,” he said.

–

Source: Punch

