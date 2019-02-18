Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu, Others Meet In Abuja

February 18, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday met in Abuja in the party’s caucus meeting.

The meeting started at the APC National Secretariat around 11.30am when the President arrived.

Those in attendance included the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

State governors at the meeting included that of Zamfara, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Jigawa, Borno, Bauchi, Kebbi, Niger, Lagos and Kaduna state.

Also in attendance were the Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan, senators, Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF), Boss Mustapha, ministers, among others.

Discussions at the meeting will not be unconnected with the issues affecting the party, including the postponement of the general elections by a week.

