Benue Guber: I Will Only Step Down On May 29, 2023 – Ikyaan



From Msughshima Andrew



The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party, (PRP), in Benue State, Revd Frederick Ikyaan had denied rumours making the rounds that he has stepped down for the APC or PDP Governorship Candidates, Emmanuel Jime and Samuel Ortom respectively.



Ikyaan who described the rumour as false and a figment of some peoples imagination said he can only step down in 2023.



The PRP Governorship candidate who stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Makurdi said the rumour is part of propaganda of politicians to divert the attention of his supporters having realized he has an edge over them.



“That is what I’m also hearing in town, that I have stepped down. But they also tell me that, it is the propaganda of politicians to discourage electorates from voting candidates that are greater than them.



“I have never said anything against the APC candidate or the PDP candidate. But for them to take this step and to focus on me, in propaganda, it adds to my assurance about my victory that I have an edge over them.



“But of course, I know that some day, I am going to step down and I have told the electorates that, I will step down on the 29th of May, 2023. That is the obvious date of my stepping down,” he said.

