Benue Guber: I Will Only Step Down On May 29, 2023 – Ikyaan

By 247ureports
54 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
February 18, 2019 12:42 pm
Tagged as
Related

Hoodlums Kill Four NDLEA Officers, Burn Patrol Vehicles

Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu, Others Meet In Abuja

11 Oil Thieves Bag 3 Years Jail Term

Six PDP Members Shot, 2 Others Killed In Fresh Political Parties Clash In Ebonyi

Buhari Doesn’t Have My Kind Of Money – Tinubu

Corps Members Recount Tales Of Abandonment By INEC

“Unless We Are On The Ballot, The Election Won’t Hold” – Princewill

Women Commend Osodieme For Promoting Their Welfare And Dignity


From Msughshima Andrew

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party, (PRP), in Benue State, Revd Frederick Ikyaan had denied rumours making the rounds that he has stepped down for the APC or PDP Governorship Candidates, Emmanuel Jime and Samuel Ortom respectively.

Ikyaan who described the rumour as false and a figment of some peoples imagination said he can only step down in 2023.

The PRP Governorship candidate who stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Makurdi said the rumour is part of propaganda of politicians to  divert the attention of his supporters having realized he has an edge over them.

“That is what I’m also hearing in town, that I have stepped down. But they also tell me that, it is the propaganda of politicians to discourage electorates from voting candidates that are greater than them.

“I have never said anything against the APC candidate or the PDP candidate. But for them to take this step and to focus on me, in propaganda, it adds to my assurance about my victory that I have an edge over them.

“But of course, I know that some day, I am going to step down and I have told the electorates that, I will step down on the 29th of May, 2023. That is the obvious date of my stepping down,” he said.

54 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
Buhari, Osinbajo, Tinubu, Others Meet In Abuja
Next Article >
Hoodlums Kill Four NDLEA Officers, Burn Patrol Vehicles
About the Author

Leave A Response