APC Importing Foreigners To Rig 2019 Elections, Atiku Alleges

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), of importing foreigners from Niger and Chad Republics to rig the February 16 presidential election.

The PDP national chairman, Uche Scondus, also warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), not to use the Internally Displaced Persons to rig the election.

Atiku made the accusation on Saturday in Benin during the party’s​ presidential campaign rally in Benin.

He urged the party members to protect their votes by not allowing rigging.

“You have seen how they are bringing people from the neighbouring countries of Niger and Chad. They want to use them to rig the February 16 election, they are coming into your country and turn you to slave, so you should not allow it,” he said.

“I appeal to you to vote for PDP and after voting, you should stay there till they count the votes, because if you leave, they will cheat you and rig the election and if you allow them, they are rigging your future,” he said.

The former Vice President assured that if elected, 70 per cent of his cabinet would be young men and women, saying that he is the bridge between the old generation and younger generation

“If you look at the register today, 70 per cent are young men and young women and this means that we have to prepare you to take over leadership of this country and also have a meaningful carrier so that you will succeed in whatever you want to do,” he said.

He alleged that the APC has already destroyed the country as this is the first time we are having 21 million people out of job.

According to him; “We are not like APC. You know what the PDP has done for this country, when we came in 1999, oil was $11 and we save money to pay our debt, brought GSM technology and everything to this country. We want to continue on that part of prosperity, so you must vote for us,”

Mr. Uche Secondus who also spoke at the rally, warned that there would be chaos in the country if the presidential election was rigged.

He therefore urged party faithful to be vigilant and defend their votes.

“Atiku is coming to rescue Nigeria from hunger poverty, mass killing and create jobs. We believe that he is competent and would bring his wealth of experience to govern Nigeria and it would be better again,” he said.



