Aggrieved Anambra APGA Members Threaten Anti Party

February 5, 2019 7:02 am
Over 109 former ward chairmen and over 1,600 aggrieved members of APGA in Anambra State have cried out, saying they will mobilise against the party if they are not reintegrated.

In a communique read yesterday by a former Chairman of Ukpo Ward I, Awka, Hon. Nzeakor Onyeka, they said they were hungry and that if the party did not consider them for anything within the week, they would work against it in the state.

They further said after supporting the party in the state to build formidable structure, they were abandoned.

