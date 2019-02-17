3000 Dump PDP For APGA In Anambra

Over 3,000 members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra South Senatorial zone at the weekend dumped the party for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The defectors consequently endorsed Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, APGA senatorial candidate of the zone at a rally in Orsumenyi, Nnewi South Council area of the state.

They expressed their resolve to ensure full realization of the ambition of the senatorial hopeful, describing him as one who practiced what he preached.

Read Also: PDP rejects postponement

Receiving the decampees, Ukachukwu commended them for the bold step, pledging quality representation if voted into power.

“Representation was not just about the glamour, power and money as well as honour it commands, but principally about service to the people,” he said.

He challenged every citizen of the zone to drive round his community to appreciate the construction and asphalting of roads in the area.

“It is sad that those now elbowing one another for the senatorial seat could not do a single project for the people, including the incumbent who has wasted eight whole years on the seat without anything to show for it,” he added.

88 total views, no views today