3 Killed In Car Accident In Anambra

An auto crash in the early hours of Thursday morning in the commercial town of Nnewi, Ansmbra State has left three persons dead even as three others sustained varied degrees of injury.

It was gathered that the accident occured along Otolo/Okigwe road, Nnewi when a sewage Tanker collided with a mini bus and another Truck carrying gallons of red oil.

The truck driver simply identified as Chukwudi and a yet to be idrntified female occupant of the truck were said to have died on the spot of the accident.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer,

SP Harun Mohammed said that Police Patrol teams attached to Otolo division along with MTD Personnel visited the scene and rushed victims to Nnewi Diocesan Hospital where three victims were confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty while three others are responding to treatment.

He said that the Corpses are deposited at the hospital morgue for postmortem examination.

Mohammed explained that before the arrival of the Police, the Mammoth crowd at the scene of the accident who were aggrieved as a result of the accident had set the vehicles ablaze.

He said that the area has been cordoned off by police to prevent further breakdown of law and order and prevent looters from taking advantage of the situation to loot adding that effort is ongoing to clear obstructions.

The PPRO further said that case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

88 total views, no views today