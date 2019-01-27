PDP Youth Leader Killed In Edo

A fight between two politicians alleged to be members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, has resulted in the death of one of the gladiators.

The victim, Mr. Godday Etu, was said to be the youth leader of Ward 10 of the PDP in Ukhomedokha, a small community in Etsako East local government area of the state.

The state police command however said the killing was not politically related.

Etu was said to have sustained be life-threatening injuries in the fight and he later died at a hospital in Auchi where he was rushed for treatment.

A source explained that the fight between the two politicians later degenerated into a free for all as supporters of the PDP and those of the rival All Progressives Congress (APC).

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu who confirmed the killing, however insisted that it was not politically related.

Odumosu who spoke on the phone, said that the police was presently investigating the incident with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

H said: “What we learnt is that it was a fight between two men and has nothing to do with politics. All the same, we will investigate to determine if there was any political colouration to the killing. We are still investigating.”

The Edo State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Chris Nehikhare who condemned the killing, however differed with the Commissioner of Police, noting that it was gate killing as a result of political differences with the assailants who he said were of the APC.

Nehikhare said: “This dastardly act we are informed was carried out by marauding and unruly APC youths. Reports reaching us suggest that they attacked him with a machete around 1am early Saturday morning. Godday died later in a hospital in Auchi from wounds sustained.”

He appealled to PDP supporters to be law abiding while awaiting appropriate action by security agencies.

123 total views, no views today