MASSOB Destroys 8 Torture Camps In Anambra

The Chief Ralph Uwazuruike-led Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, otherwise called Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, disclosed yesterday that it destroyed eight illegal torture camps set up by fake members of the movement in Okpioko, Ogbaru local government area, Anambra state.

This disclosure was made by the Anambra North Zonal Administrator of MASSOB-BIM, Nze Damian Nzekwe while reacting to the illegal activities of the fake members.

According to him, “scores have been tortured and dispossessed of their belongings by the fake members of MASSOB-BIM and it is based on the incessant reports on daily basis to us from the general public that prompted us to destroy about eight of their illegal torture camps.

They torture and rob their victims in the camps dispossessing them of items that include, wrist-watches, jewelries, money, GSM handset, good shoes and clothes”.

“People believe they are our members and so we resolved to destroy the camps and handed some of them we arrested over to the security operatives. We want to now use the opportunity to tell the general public that it is not everywhere they see the Biafra flag that they should believe are our members. We don’t hide our identity. Report such people to us when they start to extort or rob people instead of assisting them. We have set out monitoring team” he revealed further.

“The way the criminals use our name to extort and rob their victims is alarming, prompting us to wonder whether they are doing this thing in collaboration with the state government.

Nzekwe who was flanked by his director of information, Comrade Charles Igbokwe, stated that, “they prey mostly on commuter vehicles, tricycles, wheel barrow pushers, market women and trucks, without fear of any arrest.

“If they take you to their torture camp as a girl, they will rape you in turns and dispossess you of all you have and nobody will ask questions just to avoid being trailed for attack; and that is why we say ‘no’ to their existence now”.

“Information reaching us is that some of them have perfected with some politicians to work for them and what we want to tell the politicians is that we will stop those using our name to work for them. We are not Nigerians and nothing concerns us with the election and anybody using our name to work with Nigerian politicians will be dealt with. We are not stopping Nigerians from conducting their elections but fake members of MASSOB-BIM using our name must be dealt with if caught”, he warned.

