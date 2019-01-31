Man Stabs Mother To Death

The Police Command in Nasarawa state says it had commenced investigation into an alleged killing of a woman by her son over a misunderstanding.

ASP Samaila Usman, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state stated this while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Lafia.

”Our men on patrol received a distress call on Jan. 30, at 10:00 hours that a mob was beating one Michael Habila of Tudun Gwandara in Lafia.

”They rescued him from the mob and later discovered that he had allegedly stabbed his mother due to misunderstanding.

”She was rushed to the hospital where she later died as confirmed by the doctor,” he said.

The PPRO who said that the suspect is currently in custody, assured the public that the police would get to the root of the matter.

He said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

49 total views, no views today