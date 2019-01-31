2019: Igbo, Hausa Communities In Benue Declare Support For PDP



From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi



The Igbo and Hausa communities in Benue state said they will queue behind Atiku Abubakar, Governor Samuel Ortom and all candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to emerge winners in the forthcoming general elections.



The communities pledged to cast their votes for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for Presidency, Samuel Ortom for Governor and all PDP candidates in the state.

They have their assurance at at different venues in Makurd when the Governor visited them to solicit their support for the PDP in the forth coming general elections.

Governor Samuel Ortom had thanked both Igbo and Hausa communities for their support for his administration despite all the challenges from January 1st 2018 till date.

He charged them to continue to maintain peace in the state and vote in Atiku Abubakar as president and other PDP candidates in the state for better development of the country and Benue in particular.

Governor Ortom thanked the Igbo community for their immense contribution to the economic development of the state and urged them to sustain the tempo.

Ortom who spoke few words in Igbo language amidst cheers said “the Igbos has done wonders to our state and we will continue to support them to live and do their businesses peacefully”.

Governor Ortom pledged to defend the Benue people no matrer the persecution and assured the Muslim faithful of adequate security and freedom to live and practice their religion without any hindrance in the state.

The governor urged Muslim leaders in the state to advance the cause for unity among the people and to expose bad eggs that are out to undermine the peace enjoyed in the state.

He describes Benue as a secular state where all religions; Christians, Muslims and others, are at liberty to practice and urged the Hausa Community to support him and all candidates of the PDP including its Presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar who is a traditional title holder in Tiv land.

He assured that if Atiku becomes president, “there will be no killings, peace will return to Benue State, farmers will return home snd there would be food in the land”

Leader of the Igbo community, Mr Austin Ezekwesili thanked the Governor for his visit and for his support to the Igbo community in Benue. He said the Igbos in the State has faired well under the PDP led administration and pledged to continue to support his re-election.

Leader of the Hausa Community in Benue State, Alhaji Garba Baba also assured the governor of adequate support from his people and appealed for the appointment of two more members of the Hausa Community as Special Assistants into his administration.

