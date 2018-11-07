Congregation Boo Gov. Ikpeazu Out Of Church

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

These are not the best of times for the embattled Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu as the people of Abia State appears increasing emboldened in their rejection of the Ikpeazu administration. Information available to 247ureports.com indicates Governor Ikpeazu was booed out of a Church congregation in Aba, Abia State on Sunday November 4, 2018.

The Governor had arrived the venue of Abia Polytechnic for a church service at the Pavilion – where the concluding part of a three day church program was being held. The last day of the church program was scheduled for Sunday November 4, 2018. The Governor was to attend and give a speech to the church congregation.

The Governor’s arrival came at about 12:30pm with his slew of entourage. He was ushered into the church and given a reversed seat. All seem well.

But as the Governor was introduced by the officiating priest, the booing began – and grew in decibels as the Governor rose from his seat to approach the pulpit. While at the podium, the booing became too loud to allow him speak. He stood at the podium for a few minutes in the hopes the booing would ease but the booing grew louder. The Governor left the podium – head bowed down.

The Governor and his entourage then hurriedly left the church premises.

The Ikpeazu administration presently owes the workers at the Abia Polytechnic over 12months salary.

