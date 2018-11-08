Assassination Attempt: Suspect Hit Ekweremadu’s Son On the Head With Car Jack

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

The sudden rush by the Nigerian Police Force [NPF] to declare the late night forced entry into the home of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu may have come as a knee jerk mistake. This is judging by the recent information made available to 247ureports.com from sources knowledgeable of the details of the incident.

The source explained that the suspects gained entrance to the home from the back window using a crowbar to expand the openings between the window protectors. The suspects entered from the back window and immediately headed upstairs. They suspects got to the son of the Senate Deputy President and hit him on the back of his head with a carjack – causing immediate injury. The son acting under duress took the suspect to the dad’s room – where one of the suspects was later overpowered.

Ekweremadu junior, Barr. Lloyd Ekweremadu was treated for head injuries.

The source told 247ureports.com that the incident seemed out of the ordinary. “The incident was a quiet operation. One does not need a gun to commit murder”. He explained the entire compound and building are monitored by cameras – of which the camera room is manned by trained security officers 24hours a day, 7 days a week. “Only the suspect can explain how he managed to make it to the back window undetected”.

The source frowned at the police for the sudden rush to judgment to make declaration on the incident without having conducted any form of investigation. “The police declaration suggests bias” on the part of the police force – and it compromises the investigation.

According to available information, the investigation came after it had ruled the charge of assassination out. “They have just started investigation. They are only arriving to Ekweremadu’s home to collect evidence moments ago”.

The source expressed dismay over the police’s preoccupation with proving the incident was a robbery rather than assassination attempt.

According to a recent press statement by the police spokesperson, the instruments recovered from the suspect serves as basis to rule the incident a burglary and not assassination attempt.

Below is an excerpt:

Police further investigation into the crime and the interrogation of the principal suspect, Mohammed Yusuf of Kauranamuda who volunteered confessional statement admitting to the crime and mentioned one Ali (other name unknown) now at large, who escaped from the scene to have carried out the crime along with him revealed that the suspects have no knowledge that the house belong to the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and were not armed with any firearm or lethal weapon during the burglary (house breaking at night time) and attempt to commit robbery in the residence of Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu but with the following exhibits which were recovered from them (i) Motor Jack (ii) Big Screw Driver (iii) A big Rod that broke out from the window of the kitchen to the house (iv) A Black Small Touch Light (v) A small kitchen knife from the residence picked at the scene. Update on further investigation carried out so far did not reveal assassination attempt on the life of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his family but a case of burglary (house breaking at night time) and attempt to commit robbery in the residence of Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu. For avoidance of doubt, Sections 346 and 347 of the Penal Code Law are explicit on the ingredients and facts to prove house breaking and house breaking at night as follows:

Interestingly, the police who reached their conclusion based on the recovered instruments from one of the suspects failed to put into consideration the weapons in the possession of the escaped suspect.

Ekweremadu has promise to release the video footage of the incident.

