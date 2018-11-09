After Battling Health Issues, Tekno Set To Headline Onefest In Dubai

Popular singer,Tekno recently asked fans to pray for him so that he can overcome his health challenge soon. He also said, that is the reason he has not made it to some of his show bookings. Sources told www.tvcontinental.tv that Tekno has concluded arrangement to shine best for his fans at the One Africa Music Festival (One Fest) 2018 show taking place in Dubai this November. Tekno is known for his special brand of hip hop fused with African beats.

“All those thinking Tekno will be absent at One Fest should have a rethink, he is fully prepared”, said a source who is in the know of the arrangement. In a statement the artiste released online he wrote “‘I’ve been away and on treatment. Pls, don’t be upset, that I can’t make it to shows I’ve been booked for. I’m taking time out fully recover and hopefully get back to doing what I love most soonest.I apologize, and If u can pls pray for me.. God watch over us all! Thank you,”

Top musicians that will be performing at One Fest 2018 include, Wizkid, Davido, Sarkodie, Tekno, Diamond Platnumz, Eddy Kenzo, Tiwa Savage, Cassper Nyovest, AKOTHEE, Wande Coal, LIJ Michael, Niniola, Awilo Longomba, Kizz Daniel, Betty G, Skales, Vanessa Mdee, Stonebwoy, Zoro, Nasty C, Skales with special guest from Jamaica Kranium and Host Banky W.

Tekno is a growing phenomenon in the Nigeria music industry. his name is Augustine Miles Kelechi and he is 25 years of age. The musician is from Ebonyi State and has a child with fellow singer and older lover, Lola Rae.