Unemployment : Job Seekers Beseige IBB Square For Fire Service Screening In Benue

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Thousands of job seekers from Kogi and Benue states, today, besieged the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) square, venue for screening exercise into the Federal Fire Service.

The IBB square in Makurdi, Benue state capital is centre for the screening exercise and tests for candidates from Benue and Kogi state.

Our correspondent who visited the place reports that the job seekers who turned out in their numbers to participate in the exercise were lined up in front of the J.S Tarka Foundation, opposite the IBB square, to sort them out and ensure orderly as they move into the venue for the screening.

It would be recalled that the federal government had called for recruitment of more personnel into the federal fire service to augment the shortfalls of manpower in the service.

The Deputy Comptroller, Dadu Johnson said today was just the screening exercise for all the applicants and by tomorrow, those who are shortlisted will sit for the test.

Some of the applicants who came for the exercise complained that they got text messages for the screening but when they came, they find out that their names were not on the list.

Others also complained that while some Benue applicants found their names on Kogi list, some from Kogi state found their names on Benue list.

Responding to the mix up, Johnson Dadu said the team had not found such mix up and if found, will be corrected after verification.

He said so far the exercise has been smooth and is being done in collaboration with the Nigerian Civil Defense Corps, members of the police service commission and the fire service.

Dadu said the exercise which started on monday is for three categories; Degree Holders, NCE and National Diploma Holders. He said graduates have written their tests Wednesday while those who pass this screening will write their tests today, Friday.

79 total views, 79 views today