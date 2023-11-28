Breaking! Four Gunned Down As Gunmen Exchange Fire with Security Operatives in Anambra Community

8.4 C
By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Information reaching 247ureports has it that no fewer than four persons have been gunned down in the ongoing gun duel between some yet-to-be-identified gunmen and security operatives in Anambra State.

According to sources, the gun duel, which started in the morning, raged at Aguluzigbo community in Anaocha Local Government Area of the State.

Although this reporter is yet to confirm if there was any casualty on the side of gunmen, it was reliably gathered that no fewer than four security operatives have lost their lives so far in the fire exchange.

This was further corroborated by videos from the scene of the incident, which are currently trending on the social media.

The videos also show the corpses of some of the murdered security operatives, including one who was unconscious after he was hit by bullets.

When contacted, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said he had not received on the said attack. He, however, promised to get back to this reporter, but was yet to revert as at the time of this publication.

This is a developing story.

More details later…

