A member of the House of Representatives, Rimamnde Shawulu Kwewum (PDP, Taraba) has asked National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to resign over the gale of defections that has hit the party.

Governor Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) as well as other prominent members of the PDP recently jumped ship to the APC.

The lawmaker, in an open letter to Secondus on Wednesday, said the party under his leadership has “lost grip” as many members are defecting to the APC coupled with the inability of the party to reclaim federal power in the 2019 general elections.

“Our Leader, Sir, I write this letter with a heavy heart; and with the deepest regard for your office and your person, no one can doubt that you have made your contributions to the growth of the party.

“Sir, history calls and beckons on you to do the needful, not to die but to live for the party by surrendering leadership, in order for reconciliation and repositioning of the party to begin in earnest for a fresh start.

“You, and indeed, all members of the National Working Committee should make such a sacrifice in the interest of the PDP, Nigeria and democracy,” he said.