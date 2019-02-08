Robbers Kill Policeman In Ekiti

Police Teargas Saraki, Ben Bruce, Melaye Others Protesting Osun Election

A police officer has been shot dead in Ado, the Ekiti State capital while chasing some armed robbers.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed this to Channels Television on Thursday.

According to Ikechukwu, the armed men were said to have robbed a business outfit and while attempting to escape they were sighted and chased by the officer, who was driving in a white Hilux van.

The criminals, on the other hand, kept shooting at the vehicle and in the process, shot and killed the policeman after which they escaped.

Other officers later visited the scene to evacuate the corpse which was, thereafter, taken to the morgue of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH).

