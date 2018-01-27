DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019: Group Drums Support For Bishop Zuga For House Of Rep

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

A group known as Shitile Youth Association have called on Bishop Sam Zuga to contest for the House of Representatives under the Sankera Federal Constituency of Benue State in the forthcoming 2019 election.

The group’s President, Gemanen Abaji, in a statement in Makurdi, stated that there was need for Bishop Zuga to participate in the mainstream of politics in order to better the lives of his people, given his antecedents.

Abaji who said the group has already visited some political leaders of Tivland to drum support for the clergyman noted further that their preference for Zuga, founder of House of Joy Ministries Worldwide stemmed from his antecedent of serving humanity with a passion.

“Zuga has served humanity around this country without using government resources and the people of Sankera have totally reposed their trust and confidence in him,” Abaji said.

The president also argued that when it is the turn of Sankera axis of the Tiv land to enjoy the ministerial slot, President Buhari’s administration should consider the clergyman as the right beneficiary for the position.

He stressed that the Tiv tribe being the fourth largest ethnic group in the country shouldn’t be sidelined at the helms of affairs considering that they even overwhelmingly voted the All Progressives Congress (APC) into power in 2015.

The group said they had visited an elder statesman, Wantaregh Paul Unongo and urged hom to support their choice for Zuga who they said have capacity to pull strings that would better the lots of the majority of the people.

According to Abaji, Unongo said he had confidence in the ability of Zuga to carry people along saying that the illustrious son of Tiv land has a history of caring for his kinsmen and so there were no doubts that when given an opportunity either in a representative or ministerial capacity, he will use the office to make the dreams of Shitile youths come true.