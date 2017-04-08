The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board wishes to apologise to candidates and other stakeholders. We could not go on with the Mock Examination and hereby announce extension of registration exercise of the 2017 UTME. Instead of the earlier announced April 19, the deadline for the sale of forms and registration will now extend to Friday, May 5, 2017. Consequently, the 2017 UTME has also been postponed to start on Saturday, May 13 – 20, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Mock Examination earlier slated for Saturday, April 8, 2017 has been put on hold. This is because the appropriate rehearsal and test-running of the new system has been substantially achieved. The plan was to trial-test the readiness of our facilities and address the challenges that may likely confront the main examination. The Mock Examination remains free for willing candidates, even the fee due to the CBT centre Owners are being paid by JAMB. No cost to the candidates

At this moment, we have realized that the plan to hold this Mock Examination was good for us. We are now in a better position to achieve better than we would have done without this trial testing. This is why the exercise is at no cost to the candidates.

It is our strong conviction that this exercise is an experience for us. Our systems analysis has revealed interesting findings that will engender a seamless and successful 2017 UTME exercise.

On behalf of JAMB, we use this opportunity to appreciate our stakeholders, including the candidates, for being part of this experiment. Every disappointment is a blessing, an old adage says. The blessing that will trail the suspension of this Mock Examination and extension of registration deadline will manifest in our main UTME by next month.

Once again, we appreciate and apologise to the candidates who chose to participate in this free and voluntary Mock Examination. They are part of our experience towards ensuring a fruitful and successful UTME this year and in future.

SIGNED

PROF. IS-HAQ O. OLOYEDE, FNAL, OFR

Registrar/CE

April 8, 2017