LATEST ARTICLES

Ogbanje Church Opens in Anambra

247ureports
-
0
Ogbanje Church Opens in Anambra

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A new church, known as Ogbanje Church of All Nations has been reportedly opened in Anambra State.

The Church, which is new in the State, was said to be located in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the State, where the members reportedly had their first recently.

This was corroborated by a video obtained by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, and which is currently trending on the social media, showing the purported members of the church as they rejoiced and danced to the tunes of songs complied in praise of Ogbanje spirit and goddesses of some popular rivers in the Nnewi area and its environs.

 

Earlier addressing the congregation at the yet-to-be-completed church building, the clergyman presiding over the church service advised the people to worship what they know, rather than what they don’t know.

The clergyman who spoke in Igbo language mocked the names Bethsaida, Jericho and some other biblical locations that have been used to compose songs, and queried the people on why they usually sing and dance to songs composed with such names and places while they do not actually know who, what, or where they are.

He, however, advised them to always sing songs composed with names of rivers that are known to them and the goddesses of those rivers, rather than singing and dancing to the names of what they don’t know.

Together with the congregation, he mentioned some names of rivers and some river goddesses in the area to include Ụbụ̀ River, Mmiri Ele, Ụrasị̀ River, Mmiri Edo, Ọfala River, Ọta, Ezu River, among others.

While proudly identifying himself as an Ọgbanje, the clergyman also claimed that he and other people who are also Ọgbanje usually shine, prosper and live fine from year to year because they worship the rivers and the goddesses of the rivers they know, rather than those unknown to them.

Supported with echoes of joy and commendation from the congregation, the clergyman who did not mention his name, thereafter, began singing a praise song in reverence to the Ọgbanje, while the church members cheerfully dance around in joy.

Watch the video below

In Loving Memory of Senator Annie Okonkwo

247ureports
-
0
In Loving Memory of Senator Annie Okonkwo

 

By Edward T. Dibiana and Uche Nworah, Ph.D

Many Nigerians may seemingly be familiar with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), a federal government agency that oversees the multidimensional engagements of Nigerians in the Diaspora, with the objective to protect their interest and also harness their potentials to ensure meaningful contributions to the development of the nation.

But what they may not likely know is that the initiative that birthed this increasingly impactful commission, headed by Hon. Abike Dabiri, came out from the fertile mind and foresight of late Senator Annie Okonkwo, who represented Anambra Central Senatorial District in the senate between 2007 and 2011.

As a business mogul and an experienced legislator, Senator Okonkwo had identified the socio-economic benefits of evolving a strategic policy thrust that would engender more productive synergy between the Nigerian government and Nigerians in the diaspora.

And in order to give life to this idea, Senator Okonkwo sponsored a Bill entitled “Establishment of the Nigerians Citizens in Diaspora Commission”, which came later came into existence as NIDCOM.

His time at the senate was evidently very eventful, as he served at different Senate Committees, such as Upstream Petroleum Resources, Police Affairs, Environment (as vice-chairman), and Agriculture. He later contested for the governorship of Anambra state in February 2010, but lost to the then incumbent, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last general elections.

But apparently, either in victory or in defeat, Senator Okonkwo had always exhibited a remarkable sense of sportsmanship and philosophical worldview that doesn’t give oxygen to politics of acrimony or calumny, which may be identified in some sections of the Anambra state political ecosystem.

Since his recent home calling, by his creator, those who had engaged him in the past, in political pugilism in his home state, Anambra, either in senatorial or governorship elections, have continued to underscore his positive lifestyle, rooted in decency, love for family and community, sense of propriety, humaneness and unblemished character, that’s not tainted by vagaries of business or politics.

For instance, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC’s), Senator Chris Ngige, former Minister of Labour and Employment, who is one of Senator Okonkwo’s former political opponents, in his condolence message, hailed his political sportsmanship, as a man who detested politics of bitterness and showed good character in his conduct and utterances, in and outside public office.

Ngige described him as a strong and dogged politician with whom he fought many political battles and fierce contests, the most memorable being the three-dimensional fight for the Anambra Central Senate seat between himself, the late Senator and late Prof. Dora Akunyili in 2011. And even though Ngige won the election, Senator Okonkwo didn’t hesitate to call to congratulate him in the spirit of laudable sportsmanship.

Also the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, who also contested Anambra state governorship election with Okonkwo, gave further insight into Okonkwo’s positive politics as he disclosed how the late Senator supported and contributed to his campaign before the presidential election, in spite of the fact that he wasn’t a member the of Labour Party.

According to Obi, “Distinguished Sen. Annie Okonkwo was a veteran of Nigerian politics. Despite not being a member of the Labour Party, he was one of the strongest pillars of support in our journey to a New Nigeria. He provided very invaluable advice and immeasurable support during our vigorous campaigns around the nation.

“He persuaded his son, Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo, who was in another party then, to join the Labour Party, where he contested and eventually won a seat at the House of Representatives. After the elections and the subsequent declarations, which we are challenging in court today.

“Sen. Annie Okonkwo did not relent but remained steadfast in his efforts and commitment towards a New Nigeria. When I heard that he was sick, I travelled to the United States to visit and spend time with him,” Obi disclosed.

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) leader and Governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, has also eulogised him as a prominent son of Anambra who has paid his dues serving the state with dignity.

The renowned philanthropy of the Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area – born business tycoon, Senator Okonkwo, deservedly earned him the traditional titles of ‘Okaka Ojoto’, and ‘Agunaechemba Idemili’ (strong man of Ojoto and the Lion that defends the land of Idemili, respectively).

If there is any minute regret the late Senator may be taking to his grave, it would likely be not living long enough to symbolically handover the baton of representative leadership to his son, Uchenna, who was recently inaugurated to represent Idemili North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra state in the House of Representatives.

But Uchenna would be consoled by the fact that his dear father had the grace to shepherd him into that leadership path to continue the legacy of service to his people.

He described his late father as a leader with tireless efforts and passion for creating positive change, who would forever be remembered and cherished by those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“His kindness and generosity touched the lives of many, leaving an indelible mark on our community.

“His legacy will live on through the countless lives he impacted and the causes he fervently championed,” he said.

Hon. Okonkwo said further that his father dedicated his life to public service, championing the rights of the people he represented with unwavering commitment and integrity.

According to him, Sen. Okonkwo was an accomplished politician, a loving husband, father, and a grandfather who left a legacy of service, leadership, and love.

Late Senator Okonkwo, who bestrode Nigeria’s business and political circles like a colossus, was a loving husband to his wife, Chief Lady Mrs Chinyere Okonkwo, and caring father to his five children.

From a small family business in Aba, in the old Imo state, trading in cosmetics and other items, he built a conglomerate, that employed over 7,000 people. His firms include, Reliance Telecoms, Clemco Industries, Modern Communications (Satellite TV Network), MacClemm Marketing Communications, Sunflower Nigeria, Pentagon Oil and others.

The amiable Agunaechemba
will be laid to rest on August 30, at his country home in Ojoto, Anambra state.

_________________________________________

Dibiana, a Media Executive and Nworah, Ph.D, an Adjunct Professor of Marketing wrote from Abuja.

Senator Annie Okonkwo, a Humanist Par Excellence

247ureports
-
0
Senator Annie Okonkwo, a Humanist Par Excellence

 

Written By Sen. Uche Ekwunife, Ph.D, CON

Recounting the lives and times of late Senator Annie Okonkwo (Agunaechemba Idemili/Okaka Ojoto), is a journey paved in service to humanity. A life that touched everyone that ever came across him in his lifetime. It seemed that late Senator Annie Okonkwo was just created by God to inspire and serve mankind. And he did it with grace and smile on his face always.

Born into the humble family of Mr and Mrs Okonkwo of Ojoto, Idemmili South Local Government of Anambra State, late Senator Annie Okonkwo became a star of sorts. He had his primary and secondary school education in Aba, where he was born and later took a path of life that will make him a business colossus. He built a business empire that thrived in importation, oil and gas, real estate, banking, insurance, telecommunications and manufacturing. Indeed, he was a giant in all these.

He built the Clemco Group into a household name that was well-known in the sale of rice across Nigeria and other West African countries. The only other company that may be comparable to Clemco is Dangote Group.

Nigerians came to enjoy the first ever handphones created by Reltel Communications, founded by late Chief Senator Annie Okonkwo. This was an innovation from a business mind of Okaka’s stature. His Topwide Company is a well-known Real Estate Development company in Lagos, Abuja, USA, and other cities across the world. The company is also into supermarket chains, as well as Insurance. Indeed, Okaka Ojoto is a man of many successful business colours, with their attendant contributions to employment of thousands. Many prominent Nigerians, from Governors to Senators, House of Representatives members, House of Assembly members, Local Government Chairmen, and even Councilors could trace their successful political careers, even their business successes or other career paths to Senator Annie Okonkwo. He, indeed, was a builder of men and women. And he did this with grace and smile.

Senator Chief Annie Okonkwo established the Agunaechemba Foundation, which has been a life saver to many Nigerians from across the country. From scholarship grants to business start-ups for many young men and women, to constructing houses for many families, to actual monthly payments of upkeep allowances to many families, the Agunaechemba Foundation was a trailblazer in serving mankind.

Senator Annie Okonkwo delved into politics to continue his services to mankind. On three known political cycles, he sought his party’s ticket to contest for the governorship of Anambra State. His marks into this political journey were remarkable, and in the process, many found their political bearing that had distinguished their lives. Senator Annie Okonkwo won a seat in the 7th Senate to represent the good people of Anambra Central Senatorial District where he served with distinction. Many of his colleagues, including the immediate past Senate President, Sen. Lawan testified to his unwavering patriotism to Nigeria.

In death, Senator Annie Okonkwo has shown that he is a man of the people. Thousands of Nigerians from all walks of life, serving and former Governors, Senators, House of Representatives members, business tycoons, industrialists, members of the diplomatic community, even ordinary citizens have come to commiserate with the family, ably represented by the scion of the Iroko, Hon. Uche Annie Okonkwo, currently a member of the House of Representatives. Many have given testimonials of late Senator Annie Okonkwo.

It was Chief Obafemi Awolowo that said, “It is not life that matters, but the courage you put in life”. Indeed, Agunaechemba Idemili put so much courage in life that has distinguished him as a self-made man and a philanthropist.

The Christian life of late Senator Annie Okonkwo is so inspiring. He served God through different ways. He built Houses of Worship, trained many priests, and sponsored many activities in the church. The church will never forget his unassailable devotion in the service to God. He is a very good family man, who has a devoted wife, Chief Mrs Chinyelu Okonkwo (Ugoagu) who Annie cherished and loved so much.

Late Senator Chief Annie Okonkwo was decorated with many chieftaincy tittles from more than thirty communities including his community, Ojoto, where he was given the Okaka Ojoto title. His Local Government crowned him as the Agunaechemba of Idemmili. Indeed, late Chief Senator Annie Okonkwo is a prophet well respected by his people.

We all will mourn his passing because he touched all of us in different ways. I personally lost a friend that is irreplaceable.

Annie, jee nke ọma! Chukwu nọ̀nyelụ gị.

Man Batters 6-yr-old Daughter with Knife in Anambra, NGO Intervenes

247ureports
-
0
Man Batters 6-yr-old Daughter with Knife in Anambra, NGO Intervenes

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A group, known as the Save and Secure the Child Initiative, the Campaign against Child Abuse in Nigeria has rescued a six-year-old child, Chiagozie Nwobodo, from the hands of her father who confessed of flogging her with a matchet and inflicting her with heavy wounds as a result of the matchet cuts, leading to multiple sores all over the girl’s body, in addition to a broken leg.

The 44-year-old man, Hyginus Nwabodo, who is a native of Ezinifite, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State confessed to the heinous crime after being handed over to the Police by the men of the Ezinifite Vigilante Group.

According to him, he had unleashed such dastardly acts on her daughter because of her destructive nature. He further accused the six-year-old daughter of using matchet and metals to destroy his doors and walls. The daughter, however denied all the accusations, while the father switched over to blame the devil for his wicked act against her.

Speaking on the incident, the Anambra State Principal of Save and Secure the Child initiative, Rotarian Kingsley Obi, said the case condemned it in its entirety, and noted that the suspect would be charged to the Juvenile Court established by the Anambra State Government.

He further noted that since the launch of the “Save and Secure the Child initiative” three years ago, they have never heard of such level of maltreatment and wickedness meted out to a daughter from her own biological father. He also described the act as “both the depth and apogee of a father’s wickedness to his daughter”.

Rotarian Obi further advised the public to refrain from such acts that could endanger the lives of their children, warning that no form of child’s ill behavior should elicit such form of abuse and maltreatment against the child.

When contacted by this reporter, Izunna Okafor; the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo frowned at any form of child abuse and molestation, warning that the state government is still committed to apprehending and taking up legal action against anybody found wanting and guilty of such.

“The fact that you’re a child’s parent does not give you the right to maltreat him or her anyhow. We don’t say that parents shouldn’t caution their child when do the wrong thing, but that should be done moderately and carefully,” she said.

Police Visit Officers Injured During Clearance of Gunmen Hideout in Anambra

247ureports
-
0
Police Visit Officers Injured During Clearance of Gunmen Hideout in Anambra

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, on Wednesday, visited two police operatives, who sustained injuries during recent clearance raid on some hideouts of Unknown Gunmen in Anambra State.

Recall that a team of Joint Security Forces consisting of soldiers, police, local vigilante and Nigeria Civil Defence personnel, carried out the raid on Monday following a tip-off.

During the attack, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Army, disclosed that while four of the hoodlums were arrested, five soldiers and two police operatives sustained injuries, when the hoodlums threw a local bomb at them.

In a Press Release, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Commissioner’s visit to the injured personnel was meant to boost the moral of the operatives.

He said: “The visit is to boost the morale and spur officers to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that, their welfare is of paramount importance to the leadership of the Force.

“CP made a cash donation to the officers and prayed for their quick recovery, while assuring them that the police force would not abandon or leave them behind.”

CP Adeoye also assured the people of Anambra that the Command is more determined than ever to flush out miscreants in the state and make the entire state safe for law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses.

Ekwunife Offered New Appointment By Governors

247ureports
-
0
Ekwunife Offered New Appointment By Governors

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Governors of the five States in the South-eastern Nigeria, under the umbrella of the South-east Governors Forum (SEGOF) has offered a new appointment to the immediate-past senator for Anambra Central Zone, Senator Uche Ekwunife.

Ekwunife was appointed the Director-General of the Forum barely two months after the expiration of her tenure in the 9th Senate.

The appointment was conveyed to the former Senator in a letter dated 31 July 2023, and signed by the new Chairman of South-east Governors Forum, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, who is also the Governor of Imo State.

Titled “Appointment As Director General of South East Governor’s Forum”, the letter read:

“May I on behalf of South East Governors convey your appointment as the Director General of South East Governor’s Forum forthwith.

“Your remuneration and other conditions of service will be communicated later.

Meanwhile, Congratulations.”

Ekwunife was a two-time member of the House of Representatives and a two-time Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Her new appointment marks a significant step in her career and brings her into another key position of influence within the region’s political landscape.

Suspected Cultists Murder Tricyclist, Dump Corpse at Anambra Teaching Hospital’s Gate (video)

247ureports
-
0
Suspected Cultists Murder Tricyclist, Dump Corpse at Anambra Teaching Hospital’s Gate (video)

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A fresh corpse of a yet-to-be-identified young man was on Wednesday afternoon dumped at the back gate of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital Amaku, Awka, the capital city of Anambra State.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, who visited the scene when he spotted an unusual cluster of people at the gate at about 2.52pm, gathered that the corpse was dumped inside an old tricycle by unidentified men.

It was also observed that the deceased had some bruises on his legs and other parts of his body, while blood that dripped from his body spilled in blood in the partially destroyed tricycle, which has a Union number 125 and unclear vehicle registration number. Speculations abound that the victim must have been murdered by suspected cultists, given the sharp bruises on his body.

An eyewitness who said she parked her car at about 12.pm to visit a sick relative at the hospital, said the tricycle and the corpse were not there when she earlier parked, and opined that the killers must have dumped the corpse few hours ago.

A petty trader in the area, who said they didn’t know there was still person inside the tricycle when others alighted; and added that she thought the people would return later, only to later discover an abandoned and bleeding corpse inside the tricycle shortly after.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said he was not aware of the incident, and promised to alert some officers of the Command for immediate action.

More details later…

Watch the video below:

CBN Investigator: Tinubu a joker, says Timi Frank

247ureports
-
0
CBN Investigator: Tinubu a joker, says Timi Frank

…says he can’t fight corruption, criminality.

..Condemns ‘bow, go’ Senate ministerial screening

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, on Wednesday, said the President Bola Tinubu’s administration lacks capacity to fight corruption and criminality in the country.

While condemning “the ongoing charade” in the ministerial screening by the 10th Senate, Frank advised the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to “discontinue the screening on live television and stop the wastage of tax payers monies.”

He also described the appointment of Jim Obazee as a Special Investigator to probe the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as another waste of time which “only signals the impending serial witch-hunt of opposition party members.”

Frank who expressed these views in a statement he issued in Abuja, said President Bola Tinubu cannot fight criminality, corruption.

He said, “The recent appointment of Jim Obazee as a Special Investigator to probe the activities of CBN is another waste of time as it only beckons serial witch-hunting of opposition members.

“It is clear that there is no credibility, zeal or reputation from the ruling party to fight corruption but rather an opportunity for looters and criminals to have a field day again.

“Mr President must be aware that since he is only holding the commonwealth of the nation, albeit temporarily, every decision concerning the Nigerian state must be done with utmost decorum and sincerity to the Nigerian people. The world is watching diligently and history will hold us accountable for our actions and inaction.

“We would like to urge the Judiciary to expedite their verdict on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), and save the country the embarrassment of foisting an illegitimacy as this will only bring about nothing but misery and pain to the nation at large. Their decision must be sacrosanct and decisive in this regard.”

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, also called for urgent halt to the ongoing ministerial screening exercise by the Senate.

Frank said: “The ongoing ministerial screening in the National Assembly has been nothing short of a national shame and disgrace orchestrated and supervised by a Senate President bent on reinforcing the old order of this sham of an exercise to the bewilderment of Nigerians.

“It is clear from the foregoing in the Red chamber as to the direction of the country under the APC led government.

“The ongoing screening of ministerial nominees is a joke taken too far and an insult to the sensibilities of reasonable Nigerians who are aghast as to the shambolic routine of ‘take a bow and go’ without any cross examination as to the pedigree and competence of these individuals nominated to serve the country.

“What is more amusing is the fact that this charade of an exercise is being supervised by a Senate President who is currently being investigated for various corrupt practices, and therefore is of no obligation in ensuring that the right processes of due diligence is carried out on these individuals to the benefit of the country at large.

“Perhaps it will be safe to opine that even if a known kidnapper or criminal is sent to the NASS for clearance, he will most likely be cleared as the Senate President seems to be highly complacent and compromised in this regard.

“It is highly regrettable that nominees who have pending criminal cases and those who have appeared with questionable certificates and discrepancies in their resume are being told to bow and go without any probing questions as to their sincerity of purpose, notwithstanding the magnitude of the exercise.

“Therefore, I urge the Senate President to discontinue the screening on live television and stop the wastage of tax payers monies to continue with this show of shame on national television.

“Unfortunately this may only be possible because perhaps most of the legislators are aware they didn’t come to the Senate legitimately and hence the constant acts of undermining the Nigerian people consistently whilst making a mockery and caricature of the citizens.

“This singular act by the Senate is a pointer to one of the very reasons why several West African countries have recently suffered military take over to the admiration and cheer of the populace having taken the people for a fool for a long time.

“Therefore Mr President, must invoke his veto power by appointing persons of merit, rather than sending them to the Senate which is of no use in the long run.”

ENDS***

Kano Needs N6 Billion To Put Furniture In 9,063 Public Schools – Education Commissioner

247ureports
-
0
Kano Needs N6 Billion To Put Furniture In 9,063 Public Schools – Education Commissioner

A whopping N6 billion is required to provide furniture for 9, 063 public primary and secondary schools in Kano state, the state Commissioner of Education, Alh. Umar Haruna Doguwa has revealed.

Alh. Umar Haruna Doguwa made this known while receiving officials of UNICEF Nigeria, Kano Field office, led by Mr. Rahama Rihood Mohammad Farah, in his office, on Tuesday evening.

The computation was arrived at following the distressing situation in which the present administration found the education sector, necessitating the state governor, Engr. Abba K. Yusuf, to direct the Ministry of Education to conduct an assessment of the furniture needs of the schools, to enable the government plan a special intervention for them.

“We found out that majority of the 5. 2 million children in our schools have no chairs and desks. In fact, during one of my inspection visits, I found a school, Dawanau Special Primary School in Dawakin Tofa local government area, with 5, 618 pupils all seated on the floor! You can see how bad the situation is”, he lamented.

Apart from the lack of furniture, other problems facing the schools include lack of infrastructure, resource materials utilities and teachers, as well as the issue of out of school children, culminating in a totally collapsed education system, the Commissioner stated.

“I was emotional when I personally visited some of the schools. I visited a school with over 500 children, which has only one staff who serves as the Head teacher/teacher. This should not be the case in any progressive society”.

Alh. Umar Haruna emphasized that Kano has a unique challenge in the sector of education because of the level of deterioration the sector and the state’s huge population, stressing the need for development partners and well meaning citizens to support the state government towards putting in place far – reaching reforms in the sector.

The Commissioner, however, urged development partners to align their priorities in education with those of the state government, to address critical challenges in a systematic manner and to avoid duplication of interventions.

Earlier, the Chief of Field office – UNICEF Nigeria, Mr. Rahama Rihood Mohammad Farah, to renew UNICEF’s commitment to working with the state government and to highlight the agency’s education partnership priorities, including supporting the development of a 4 – year Education Sector Plan for the state, reducing out of school children and providing alternative learning.

 

NLC Protest In Imo: Two Labor Factions Join Protest Against Subsidy

247ureports
-
0
NLC Protest In Imo: Two Labor Factions Join Protest Against Subsidy

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that Imo State Labor Union has joined the planned protest against the hike in petrol by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

Both the factional leaders of the National Labor Congress [NLC] came out to join the protest in Imo State – at the popular Control post.

The factional leader [Ofoegbu]recognised by the National Chairman, Ajaero and the other factional leader [Nwansi] recognised by the Uzodinma administration.

Stay tuned for details…

123...4,827Page 1 of 4,827