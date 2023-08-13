Global News

Tinubu Okays Return Of Afro-Brazilians To Nigeria Under ‘Heritage Voyage Of Return’ Initiative

National 247ureports -
President Bola Tinubu has thrown his weight behind the 'Heritage Voyage of Return' initiative aimed at reuniting Afro-descendants with their African roots, saying the...

3 Dead, Scores Injured As Anambra Transporters/Revenue Task Force Clash

S/East 247ureports -
By Okey Maduforo Awka Three drivers have so far died and several passengers injured in ten days following clashes between commuter drivers and the new...

Breaking: Resident doctors suspend nationwide strike

National 247ureports -
Resident doctors under the aegis of Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have suspended the indefinite strike embarked upon on July 26. Its National President,...

Guma/Makurdi: Appeal Court dismisses APC’s appeal, awards PDP, Mzondu 100,000 each

N/Central 247ureports -
The Court of Appeal, Abuja, Thursday dismissed the interlocutory appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress, APC, challenging the ruling of the National and...

We’ll deepen transparency, accountability through OGP – Bala Mohammed 

N/East 247ureports -
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has pledged to deepen transparency and accountability in governance through Open Government Partnership (OGP) in...

