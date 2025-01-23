APC National Chairman Ganduje Caught in Leaked Audio Plotting Political Maneuvering Ahead of 2027 Election

By: Daure David

A leaked audio recording has surfaced, purportedly revealing a controversial conversation in which Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, allegedly outlines a strategy to manipulate political parties ahead of the 2027 general election. The audio, which has caused widespread outrage, captures Ganduje discussing plans to “create crises” and “scatter” opposition parties to benefit the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming election.

In the recording, Ganduje is heard claiming that efforts have already been successful in weakening the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party. He credits the rift within the PDP to the actions of prominent figures like Nyesom Wike and other key members, as well as the division in the Labour Party, citing individuals such as Julius Abure and Lamidi Apapa. The conversation then shifts to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), with Ganduje outlining plans to break apart the party by using financial incentives to lure members away.

The allegations contained in the leaked audio are a serious breach of political ethics, raising concerns about the integrity of the electoral process. Experts warn that such tactics could destabilize the political landscape, deepening factionalism and division among opposition parties at a crucial time in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.

The APC, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, has yet to officially comment on the audio, but the revelations have sparked condemnation from various political figures. Opposition leaders have called for an investigation into the authenticity of the recording and demanded accountability from those involved.

This latest leak adds to the growing narrative of deepening political rivalries and dirty tactics as parties gear up for what promises to be a fiercely contested election. The potential ramifications of such strategic interference, if proven true, could further erode public trust in the political system and raise questions about the fairness of the forthcoming polls.

As the audio continues to circulate, public and political reactions are expected to intensify, and all eyes will now be on the authorities to determine the next steps in this unfolding scandal.