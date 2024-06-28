Victorious Rangers Shut Down Enugu (Videos)

By James Eze

Winners of the Nigerian Premier League, Rangers International Football Club of Enugu rode an early morning downpour into Enugu in a private jet to the thunderous applause of its fans and excited air travellers and airport staff.

In the entourage of the jubilant players was Dr. Ike Chioke, the Group Managing Director of Afrinvest West Africa, whose sponsorship of the club is credited with Rangers’ amazing run to victory in the Nigerian League.

The team’s arrival with the coveted trophy, their 8th since inception, has been widely hailed as emblematic of the people’s admirable will to survive the present economic difficulties in the country. There has been a persisting myth that the people of the region have always performed better with their backs against the wall. To many people therefore, the club’s recent victory is a timely invocation of their trademark survival instinct in an adverse environment.

The highly elated fans chanted the club’s anthem and sang praises to God at the Arrival wing of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport before heading into the city for the victory party at the iconic Michael Okpara Square.

A mammoth crowd of supporters also gathered at the Okpara Square to receive the trophy from their darling club and thank them for defeating their rivals across the country to win the highly contested league.

Speaking at the occasion, the club’s General Manager, Mr Amobi Ezeaku declared that Rangers was the true identity of the people of South East Nigeria.

He declared the readiness of the club to give Nigeria a strong chance in the coming continental championship starting in August and expressed the club’s gratitude to Afrinvest West Africa for sponsoring it.

In his own remarks, the Group Managing Director of Afrinvest, Dr. Chioke recalled that when in October 2023, the Management of Afrinvest decided to take up the sponsorship of Rangers, they did not expect that the club would go all the way to win the league shield.

“We are excited that less than ten months after, we are gathered here to celebrate a sweet victory,” he observed, declaring the unflinching support of Afrinvest for Rangers as the club gears up to hoist Nigeria’s flag among other clubs in Africa from August this year.

Formed in 1970, Rangers have remained a symbol of resilience, never-say-die spirit and the rippling ambition of South East Nigeria all through its history.

VIDEOS:

The Group Managing Director of Afrinvest West Africa Limited, Dr. Ike Chioke, speaking at a press conference in Enugu to mark the emergence of Rangers International FC of Enugu as the 2023/24 Champions of the NPFL.