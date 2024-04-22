Herdsmen Allegedly Kidnap, Rape Man and His Family Members inside Anambra Bush, Demand N300m Ransom

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A woman, whose identity is yet to be unraveled, has called for the urgent intervention of the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and security agencies in the state, over what could be described as a horrible experience she and few other persons passed through in the hands of herdsmen in the State.

The woman, in an open letter addressed to Governor Soludo, recounted how the herdsmen, operating around bushes in Ukwulu Community kidnapped her, her husband, and their maid on their way to a wedding ceremony in the state.

She also recounted how three of them were repeatedly raped inside a bush by the herdsmen who also demanded a whopping ransom of three hundred million naira (one million on each of them) for their release.

She wrote: “Attenton of

Your Excellency, Prof Charles Soludo. This is my story.

“I am a native of Ukwulu, married to Nawgwu. On the 17th of April, 2024, we came back to celebrate the marriage of my daughter. As we were driving to Ukwulu through Abba Junction, after ELDI, we saw cows crossing the road and stopped. Immediately, the cattle men blocked the road and brought out guns, and ordered us into the bush. They tied our hands behind us. They started beating us. Some farmers saw us and looked away. They did not help us.

“In the bush, they raped me and my maid before my husband every time without mercy. The third man tore my husband’s trousers and continued to rape him in the anus. They took our phone and ordered us to start calling our friends and family. They demand for 100 milliom for each of us or they would kill us.

“After 3 days that they continuously raped us, men my maid was sick and vomiting blood. My husband is dying as his anus is teared to pieces. I cannot stand up properly, due to continue rape. I am wishing I died in that bush.

“My son-in-law gathered 15million and they directed him to Main Market, Onitsha to buy cash. It is obvious the Fulani people are working with the money changers.

They released us on Saturday and my son-in-law rush us to hospital at Asaba.

“Your Excellency, please save your people by having that bush surrounded by security people. Please chase out these evil cow men from Anambra. Please stop them from wasting lives. Even as we are leaving, they brought two other male captives. That bush is their base. Those boys will still be there now.

“Please help call Igwe Ukwulu and Nawgwu to take responsibility. I am now a living dead due to fulani in my town. Even the villagers cannot react again maybe due to fear.

Please

“Please, Your Excellency, free your people. This is my last wish. Thank you.”

As at the time of this publication, this reporter, Izunna Okafor, is yet to receive any official reaction from the relevant authorities on the incident.