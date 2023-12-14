Benue Govt Demands Retraction, N5b Compensation Over Alleged Defamatory Publication

From Denen Achussah, Makurdi,

In addition to public apology, the Benue State Government is demanding for retraction and Five Billion Naira compensation from New Telegraph Newspapers over what the government is alleging “defamatory publication on the person of the Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.”

Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of the state says Thursday, 14th December, 2023, that New Telegraph had on Monday, 11th December, 2023, published a story with the caption ‘2027: Alia Joins Forces With Rotimi Amaechi – …Donates Lexus LX 600 SUV To Former Transportation Minister,” to which the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Benue State, F.B. Mnyim, described as false, fabricated, and to demean the character of the governor and to paint him bad as someone using state funds to offer gratification and compensation for personal favours.

It is understood that the Benue State Chief law officer has conveyed the demands of the government of Benue State “for the withdrawal of the publication, accompanied by a clear and unqualified apology published in the newspaper within the next 24 hours as well as N5 Billion as compensation for the injurious publication, of which failure to do so will attract a court action.”

Part of the Attorney General reads: “The publication made available online portrayed our client as unprofessional, unprincipled, unethical, and dishonourable, unreasonable and prejudiced public officer who is insensitive, indifferent, and apathetic to the plight of the Benue people and party men who supported and voted him into office as the Governor of Benue State on the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC).

“The said publication was with a clear intent and motive to vilify, malign, denigrate, disparage and defame our client and portray him in bad light in the eyes of reasonable members of the public, especially to incite the Benue people, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the general public against our client.

“The publication was made in an invidious, unpleasant, insidious, sinister and treacherous manner and it has inflicted and caused grievous pains, shock, anguish, psychological torture and trauma, humiliation, degradation, dishonour, embarrassment and dehumanization of our client, and reviling and holding our client up to public obloquy, lowering him in the estimation of the public, and exposing him to disgrace, dishonour and contempt.”

According to the Attorney General, the publication “was done in total disregard for the Code of Ethics for Nigerian Journalists and is injurious to the person of the governor and the government of the state, especially as the governor is someone who is seen as a noble man of sound character, who commands respect in his spheres of influence, among the citizens of Benue State and the general public.”

The letter indicates that there may be legal actions, should the newspaper fails to meet the conditions demanded in the letter.

“Take notice that if our client’s demands herein are not addressed, resolved or fulfilled within the time prescribed, our client shall be at liberty to seek redress in a court of law, in accordance with the remedies outlined above, without further recourse to you,” the Attorney General stated on behalf of the state government.