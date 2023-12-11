Attempted Abduction and Assassination Of US Army Veteran By Police Officers In Anambra ~ A personal account

A personal account written by Bonaventure Ezekwenna

–

Bonaventure Ezekwenna is a native of Nnobi town, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State, Nigeria. He lives in New York City, United States of America. He studied at Herbert H. Lehman College of City University of New York and obtained B. A. degree in Political Science. He is dual citizen of Nigeria and United States. He is a veteran of United States Army. He is also veteran child abuse investigator at New York City government Administration of Children Services. He is veteran intelligence operative who assisted US Federal law enforcement (FBI, INS and US Justice Dept) in successful international investigation and prosecution of Nigerian-American human trafficking syndicate (United States Vs. Udogwu) in US Federal Court of Southern District of New York. He is currently a businessman who frequently visits Lagos, Nigeria on business projects development missions.

In September 2021 he purchased uncompleted property at Nnobi for N10m, paid with bank draft, and obtained Deed of Assignment and other legal documents perfected at lawyer’s office in Nnobi. He also killed a goat in accordance with Nnobi custom and tradition. As he started to develop it, a notorious landgrabber invaded the property with thugs, destroyed and stole some building materials and demolished the fence. He claimed he purchased the property in September 2020 from same person who sold it to Mr. Ezekwenna. He claimed he paid N20m cash and no receipt.

Mr. Ezekwenna reported the matter at Lagos State Police Command and it was assigned to SCID Lagos for investigation. From SCID Lagos the case was transferred to FCID Alagbon Lagos, which has nationwide jurisdiction and resources. At FCID Alagbon Mr. Okaa stated he paid N20m cash for the same land and no receipt.

To avoid being charged to court, Mr. Okaa wrote a petition to IGP alleging that Mr. Ezekwenna and Ms Victoria Nzube Mbachu the person who sold the property to Ezekwenna and others plotted to kill him and take his land. His petition was assigned to FCID Headquarters Abuja for investigation.

FCID Headquarters Abuja transferred the case file from FCID Alagbon Lagos to FCID Headquarters Abuja. After investigation, FCID Legal Dept charged Mr. Okaa to Chief Magistrate Court Nnobi, Anambra State for trespassing, destruction of properties, stealing and false information to police among other criminal charges.

Mr. Ezekwenna is nominal complainant and witness in the case, so he visits the court everytime the case is scheduled for hearing.

Mr. Ezekwenna also filed a civil suit against Mr. Okaa at High Court of Anambra State, Nigeria.

*Assassination Threats Sent and Received*

On Sunday August 20, 2023, time 8.02 am and 8.05 am, Mr. Ezekwenna received 2 sms text messages on his telephone from 2 different numbers. Those 2 sms text messages told him to call those numbers because his life is in danger.

“Mr Bonaventure ezekwenna call me now, I’ve a message for you before it gets late”

“Mr Bonaventure ezekwenna call me now, I’ve a message for you before it gets late, your life is in denger”

The 2 telephone numbers the 2 text messages came from are:

+23470-4090-0385

+234 81-4199-2883

He called both numbers, the same man answered. The man who answered the phone introduced himself as assassin, leader of assassination group hired by someone who paid him N500,000 to eliminate Mr. Ezekwenna. He said he has all my information about every movements of Mr Ezekwenna, and everything about him. He told Mr. Ezekwenna that if he gave him N250,000, he will not assassinate him, and he will tell him the person who wants him dead and paid him to do it. He gave Ezekwenna 12.00 noon of same day as deadline to pay the money in the account he sent to him.

Account details he sent to Ezekwenna to transfer N250,000 is:

7040900385

Austin obiasi

Smartcash

After 12.00 noon passed and Ezekwenna did not send any money to him, he texted Ezekwenna that he will set his family house at Nnobi ablaze, among other things for being stubborn. He told Ezekwenna to watch what they will do to him.

Tracking by DSS, Anambra State Command determined the location of the “assassin” is Onitsha Prison, and DSS asked if he knows anyone in Onitsha Prison.

Mr. Ezekwenna stated the person he know in Onitsha Prison who knows his name and phone number is Mr. Oluwafemi Salako (aka: Claude Gounou Aloukou), the self-proclaimed yahoo+ cultist from Benin Republic who together with his associate and partner (Peter Chijioke Okaa) are currently standing trial at Chief Magistrate Court Nnobi. He is remanded by the court at Onitsha Prison. They are charged by CP NPF Legal Dept Abuja for fraud, false information to IGP, trespassing, destruction of properties among other charges. The case is being prosecuted on behalf of Abuja by Legal Dept Anambra State Police Command Headquarters, Awka.

Other people in Onitsha Prison who will know Ezekwenna and phone number are the guards who bring Mr. Salako to court. Femi Salako also stated at open court that his associate and partner co-defendant Mr. Okaa visits him at Onitsha Prison frequently and they both know his names and telephone number.

*Another Threat Text on Saturday September 16, 2023*

On Saturday September 16, 2023, Mr. Ezekwenna received another text message on his phone purported to be from Zone 13 Police Command Ukpo, O/C ZIB inviting him to the formation on allegation of attempted murder, violence and criminal trespass.

The names on the invitation was not Mr. Ezekwenna’s correct full names. It was addressed to Bonaventure Eze Ogbonna. Mr. Ezekwenna called the sender’s telephone number and pointed this out to him, but the sender claimed he is not part of the investigation, but just a police messenger and added that since they sent it to Ezekwenna’s phone number, the invitation is his regardless of names or how it was addressed.

Mr. Ezekwenna made inquiries and petitioned CP Anambra State Police Command about these 2 suspicious incidents, which he believes may be the same assassination squad and yahoo+ cult syndicate threatening to assassinate him, set his family house at Nnobi ablaze and attempting to extort money from him.

Mr. Ezekwenna also sent petition to IGP which was assigned to SEB-FCID for investigation. And the investigation is ongoing at the moment.

*Newly Developed Intelligence about Zone 13 Police Officers Involvement in Conspiracy to Abduct and Perhaps Assassinate Mr. Ezekwenna at Chief Magistrate Court Nnobi*

However there is intelligence that Mr. Okaa and some police officers of Zone 13 Ukpo had conspired, hatched elaborate plans to abduct Mr. Ezekwenna at Chief Magistrate Court Nnobi, and dispose him in such a way that will prevent him from pursuing or seeking justice in any court, but they were unable to execute their illegal plans due to presence of DSS officers who escort Mr. Ezekwenna to the court. And this intelligence is coming from police officers at Zone 13 Ukpo.

“Their aim is to prevent Mr. Ezekwenna from pursuing justice in the Chief Magistrate Court and any other court”, said a highly confidential source.

“They planned to abduct and dispose him in such a way that no one can trace him. But the plan failed due to presence of DSS officers escorting him”, said the confidential source.

First, Mr. Okaa cooked false allegations on a petition against Ezekwenna, exactly the same false allegations which landed him on criminal charges at Chief Magistrate Court Nnobi, Anambra State.

Secondly Mr. Okaa affixed certain concocted names on the petition.

Thirdly, the police at Zone 13 Ukpo sent suspicious invitation to Ezekwenna’s telephone number instead of his address.

Fourthly, when Mr. Ezekwenna pointed out the middle and surname Eze Ogbonna are not his, the sender claimed he is not part of the police investigation team, but only a messenger. Intelligence had determined that the individual is actually a police officer at Zone 13 hired by the rogue cops to execute their murderous mission.

Fifthly, the police officers went to Chief Magistrate Court Nnobi on several times to abduct Mr. Ezekwenna. But each time he was accompanied by DSS officers.

Sixthly, if the police officers’ mission was legitimate, they could have properly served Mr. Ezekwenna invitation letter when they saw him at Chief Magistrate Court Nnobi. But they did not do that. Instead they were looking for opportunity to trail and abduct him.

The O/C ZIB Zone 13 reportedly stated: “Mr. Ezekwenna is a criminal because he don’t freely visit his hometown Nnobi and when he visits he don’t sleep in his house at Nnobi. I will deal with him”.

Citizen News Report investigation reveals that police can only invite someone by proper invitation letter or warrant of arrest. Mr. Okaa knows Ezekwenna’s correct surname and address, but he chose instead to affix wrong names on his fabricated allegations in order to serve their neferous agenda.

The key question raising a lot of suspicion is why police officers at Zone 13 Ukpo insisted on abducting Mr. Ezekwenna on clearly concocted names Eze Ogbonna.

Sending invitation letter on wrong names and no address to Mr. Ezekwenna’s telephone number and attempting to use it as a pretext to illegally abduct him is something AIG Zone 13, DIG FCID and Inspector General of Nigeria Police Force need to address.

In Nigeria in general, and Anambra State in particular, people are known to have been abducted, kidnapped and disappeared without trace through such unethical, unprofessional and illegal methods, and no one will know who actually did it.

“The conducts of the police officers at Zone 13 Ukpo are highly unethical and unprofessional and warrant thorough investigation. I therefore wish to bring them to the attention of Inspector General of Police and police authorities for thorough investigation and necessary actions”, said Mr. Ezekwenna.

*********************************

All advocates, please call:

Concerned citizens, call all relevant authorities of Nigeria police Force, ask them what is going on, and impress it upon them to properly investigate, properly charge, and diligently prosecute all offenders.

Also call the following:

ACP Muyiwa Adejobi

FPRO, Nigeria Police Force HQ, Abuja

Telephone: 08037168147

&

DSP Funmi Eguaoje

PRO Force CID HQ Abuja

Telephone: 08035996794

Ask them for explanations. It’s our right to ask questions and get answers. Veteran of US Army in Chief Magistrate Court Nnobi, Anambra State, Nigeria*

Citizen News Report

Monday December 11, 2023

Lagos, Nigeria

Bonaventure Ezekwenna is a native of Nnobi town, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State, Nigeria. He lives in New York City, United States of America. He studied at Herbert H. Lehman College of City University of New York and obtained B. A. degree in Political Science. He is dual citizen of Nigeria and United States. He is a veteran of United States Army. He is also veteran child abuse investigator at New York City government Administration of Children Services. He is veteran intelligence operative who assisted US Federal law enforcement (FBI, INS and US Justice Dept) in successful international investigation and prosecution of Nigerian-American human trafficking syndicate (United States Vs. Udogwu) in US Federal Court of Southern District of New York. He is currently a businessman who frequently visits Lagos, Nigeria on business projects development missions.

In September 2021 he purchased uncompleted property at Nnobi for N10m, paid with bank draft, and obtained Deed of Assignment and other legal documents perfected at lawyer’s office in Nnobi. He also killed a goat in accordance with Nnobi custom and tradition. As he started to develop it, a notorious landgrabber invaded the property with thugs, destroyed and stole some building materials and demolished the fence. He claimed he purchased the property in September 2020 from same person who sold it to Mr. Ezekwenna. He claimed he paid N20m cash and no receipt.

Mr. Ezekwenna reported the matter at Lagos State Police Command and it was assigned to SCID Lagos for investigation. From SCID Lagos the case was transferred to FCID Alagbon Lagos, which has nationwide jurisdiction and resources. At FCID Alagbon Mr. Okaa stated he paid N20m cash for the same land and no receipt. The IPO at FCID Alagbon stated they will charge Mr. Okaa to court.

To avoid being charged to court, Mr. Okaa wrote a petition to IGP alleging that Mr. Ezekwenna and Ms Victoria Nzube Mbachu the person who sold the property to Ezekwenna and others plotted to kill him and take his land. His petition was assigned to FCID Headquarters Abuja for investigation.

FCID Headquarters Abuja transferred the case file from FCID Alagbon Lagos to FCID Headquarters Abuja, released Mr. from FCID Alagbon detention and arrested Mr. Ezekwenna. This in police circles is called RESCUE MISSION.

After investigation, FCID Legal Dept charged Mr. Okaa to Chief Magistrate Court Nnobi, Anambra State for trespassing, destruction of properties, stealing and false information to police among other criminal charges.

Mr. Ezekwenna is nominal complainant and witness in the case, so he visits the court everytime the case is scheduled for hearing.

Mr. Ezekwenna also filed a civil suit against Mr. Okaa at High Court of Anambra State, Nigeria.

*Assassination Threats Sent and Received*

On Sunday August 20, 2023, time 8.02 am and 8.05 am, Mr. Ezekwenna received 2 sms text messages on his telephone from 2 different numbers. Those 2 sms text messages told him to call those numbers because his life is in danger.

“Mr Bonaventure ezekwenna call me now, I’ve a message for you before it gets late”

“Mr Bonaventure ezekwenna call me now, I’ve a message for you before it gets late, your life is in denger”

The 2 telephone numbers the 2 text messages came from are:

+23470-4090-0385

+234 81-4199-2883

He called both numbers, the same man answered. The man who answered the phone introduced himself as assassin, leader of assassination group hired by someone who paid him N500,000 to eliminate Mr. Ezekwenna. He said he has all information about every movements of Mr Ezekwenna, and everything about him. He told Mr. Ezekwenna that if he gave him N250,000, he will not assassinate him, and he will tell him the person who wants him dead and paid him to do it. He gave Ezekwenna 12.00 noon of same day as deadline to pay the money in the account he sent to him.

Account details he sent to Ezekwenna to transfer N250,000 is:

7040900385

Austin obiasi

Smartcash

After 12.00 noon passed and Ezekwenna did not send any money to him, he texted Ezekwenna that he will set his family house at Nnobi ablaze, among other things for being stubborn. He told Ezekwenna to watch what they will do to him.

Tracking by DSS, Anambra State Command determined the location of the “assassin” is Onitsha Prison, and DSS asked if he knows anyone in Onitsha Prison.

Mr. Ezekwenna stated the person he know in Onitsha Prison who knows his name and phone number is Mr. Oluwafemi Salako (aka: Claude Gounou Aloukou), the self-proclaimed yahoo+ cultist from Benin Republic who together with his associate and partner (Peter Chijioke Okaa) are currently standing trial at Chief Magistrate Court Nnobi. He is remanded by the court at Onitsha Prison. They are charged by CP NPF Legal Dept Abuja for fraud, false information to IGP, trespassing, destruction of properties among other charges. The case is being prosecuted on behalf of Abuja by Legal Dept Anambra State Police Command Headquarters, Awka.

Other people in Onitsha Prison who will know Ezekwenna and phone number are the guards who bring Mr. Salako to court. Femi Salako also stated at open court that his associate and partner co-defendant Mr. Okaa visits him at Onitsha Prison frequently and they both know his names and telephone number.

*Another Threat Text on Saturday September 16, 2023*

On Saturday September 16, 2023, Mr. Ezekwenna received another text message on his phone purported to be from Zone 13 Police Command Ukpo, O/C ZIB inviting him to the formation on allegation of attempted murder, violence and criminal trespass.

The names on the invitation was not Mr. Ezekwenna’s correct full names. It was addressed to Bonaventure Eze Ogbonna. Mr. Ezekwenna called the sender’s telephone number and pointed this out to him, but the sender claimed he is not part of the investigation, but just a police messenger and added that since they sent it to Ezekwenna’s phone number, the invitation is his regardless of names or how it was addressed.

Mr. Ezekwenna made inquiries and petitioned CP Anambra State Police Command about these 2 suspicious incidents, which he believes may be the same assassination squad and yahoo+ cult syndicate threatening to assassinate him, set his family house at Nnobi ablaze and attempting to extort money from him.

Mr. Ezekwenna also sent petition to IGP which was assigned to SEB-FCID for investigation. And the investigation is ongoing at the moment.

*Newly Developed Intelligence about Zone 13 Police Officers Involvement in Conspiracy to Abduct and Perhaps Assassinate Mr. Ezekwenna at Chief Magistrate Court Nnobi*

However there is intelligence that Mr. Okaa and some police officers of Zone 13 Ukpo had conspired, hatched elaborate plans to abduct Mr. Ezekwenna at Chief Magistrate Court Nnobi, and dispose him in such a way that will prevent him from pursuing or seeking justice in any court, but they were unable to execute their illegal plans due to presence of DSS officers who escort Mr. Ezekwenna to the court. And this intelligence is coming from police officers at Zone 13 Ukpo.

“Their aim is to prevent Mr. Ezekwenna from pursuing justice in the Chief Magistrate Court and any other court”, said a highly confidential source.

“They planned to abduct and dispose him in such a way that no one can trace him. But the plan failed due to presence of DSS officers escorting him”, said the confidential source.

First, Mr. Okaa cooked false allegations on a petition against Ezekwenna, exactly the same false allegations which landed him on criminal charges at Chief Magistrate Court Nnobi, Anambra State.

Secondly Mr. Okaa affixed certain concocted names on the petition.

Thirdly, the police at Zone 13 Ukpo sent suspicious invitation to Ezekwenna’s telephone number instead of his address.

Fourthly, when Mr. Ezekwenna pointed out the middle and surname Eze Ogbonna are not his, the sender claimed he is not part of the police investigation team, but only a messenger. Intelligence had determined that the individual is actually a police officer at Zone 13 hired by the rogue cops to execute their murderous mission.

Fifthly, the police officers went to Chief Magistrate Court Nnobi on several times to abduct Mr. Ezekwenna. But each time he was accompanied by DSS officers.

Sixthly, if the police officers’ mission was legitimate, they could have properly served Mr. Ezekwenna invitation letter when they saw him at Chief Magistrate Court Nnobi. But they did not do that. Instead they were looking for opportunity to trail and abduct him.

The A/O ZIB Zone 13 reportedly stated: “Mr. Ezekwenna is a criminal because he don’t freely visit his hometown Nnobi and when he visits he don’t sleep in his house at Nnobi. We will deal with him”.

“The plan was for police to trail Mr. Ezekwenna out of the court premises, abduct him on the road where no one will know what happened and hand him over to Mr. Okaa and his group. The police never plan to take Mr. Ezekwenna to their station. The whole plan failed because of the presence of DSS officers escorting Mr. Ezekwenna,” said one confidential source.

Citizen News Report investigation reveals that police can only invite someone by proper invitation letter or warrant of arrest. Mr. Okaa knows Ezekwenna’s correct surname and address, but he chose instead to affix wrong names on his fabricated allegations in order to serve their neferous agenda.

The key question raising a lot of suspicion is why police officers at Zone 13 Ukpo insisted on abducting Mr. Ezekwenna on clearly concocted names Eze Ogbonna.

Sending invitation letter on wrong names and no address to Mr. Ezekwenna’s telephone number and attempting to use it as a pretext to illegally abduct him is something AIG Zone 13, DIG FCID and Inspector General of Nigeria Police Force need to address.

In Nigeria in general, and Anambra State in particular, people are known to have been abducted, kidnapped and disappeared without trace through such unethical, unprofessional and illegal methods, and no one will know who actually did it.

“The conducts of the police officers at Zone 13 Ukpo are highly unethical and unprofessional and warrant thorough investigation. I therefore wish to bring them to the attention of Inspector General of Police and police authorities for thorough investigation and necessary actions”, said Mr. Ezekwenna.

*Citizen News Report Ends Here*

*********************************

All advocates, please call:

Concerned citizens, call all relevant authorities of Nigeria police Force, ask them what is going on, and impress it upon them to properly investigate, properly charge, and diligently prosecute all offenders.

Also call the following:

ACP Muyiwa Adejobi

FPRO, Nigeria Police Force HQ, Abuja

Telephone: 08037168147

&

DSP Funmi Eguaoje

PRO Force CID HQ Abuja

Telephone: 08035996794

Ask them for explanations. It’s our right to ask questions and get answers.