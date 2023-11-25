Always Remember Home — Soludo Urges Ndị Anambra in Diaspora, As Paradise City Births in Enugwu-Agidi

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Indigenes of Anambra State have been advised to bring home some of their investments to help develop the state and also take advantage of the transformation going on in the State to double their resources and investments.

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo made the call on Saturday while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Paradise City, Enugwu-Agidi (a subsidiary of the Dotland Properties), Njikoka Local Government Area of the State, which he graced as the Chairman of the Occasion.

The Governor, represented by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Sir Chido Obidiegwu, described shelter as one of the basic needs of man.

He highlighted the key achievements of the current administration in the State in its vision to make the State a liveable and prosperous homeland through human capital development, provision of employment opportunities for the people of the State. He commended the Management of Dotland Properties for his investment, which he said was in line with the vision of the current administration in the State.

While noting that there are over 440 plots of land in the City, each of which sells for N3.5m, with payment by installment or of full payment options available; he assured the prospective buyers of trouble-free investment and multiple returns.

On his own part, the publicity Secretary of Enugwu-Agidi Brotherly Union, Ozo Chidozie Igweonu, who spoke on behalf of the President General of the community, Mr. Chukwuebuka Onuorah, vouched for lasting peace in the City; even as he further encouraged everyone to consider Enugwu-Agidi as first choice investment destination.

In his remarks, the MD/CEO, Dotland Properties, Chief Emeka Anyadubalu, said anyone who buys land from them would have multiple return on investment.

He appreciated Governor Soludo for creating a level praying grounds for investors in the State and for his beats in infrastructural developments across Anambra, especially in the area of connecting different parts of the State with quality roads and making life more meaningful to the people.

“When you think of investment, think of Anambra State, and when you think of properties, think of Dotland Properties and Paradise City,” he said.

He said there’s no single encumberance in getting documents by anyone who buys land from Dotland, as he there’s no single issue in the ownership of the properties. He also said Enugwu-Agidi is part of the Awka Capital Territory.

Chief Anyadubalu joined his voice to call on Ndị Anambra living in outside Anambra States to come think home and invest or bring back some of their properties home, to also help develop the State, in the spirit of Think Home Philosophy.

Chief Anyadubalu expressed concern over the random demolition of properties of Ndị Igbo across the country, urging Anambra residents to bring some of their investments home, to avoid falling victim of such witch-hunting. He further re-emphasized that there trouble-free acquisition of documents for properties purchased from Dotland.

In his Keynote Address, the Guest Speaker at the event and MD/CEO Anambra State Housing Corporation, Chike Anyaonu, represented by Mr. Eni Onwumere, gave an overview on the strategic location of the Paradise City and its proximity to the Awka Capital City and the Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri. the proximity of the City to the Awka Capital City and Umueri Airport.

He also enlightened the people on the various housing schemes available for application in the country, while also urging them to take advantage of the schemes to become house owners.

Mr. Onwumere also enumerated the feats the Governor has so far achieved in the area of infrastructure in the State, while also reminding the people that Paradise City is not only open to Anambra indigenes, but open to anyone from any part of the world.

Others personalities who graced the occasion include the former Managing Director of the Anambra Broadcasting Service, Sir Oseloka Offor; the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (Anambra State Council), Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu; among other dignitaries, including associates and partners of the Dotland Properties.

The event was climaxed by cutting of ribbon, symbolic planting of tree, and symbolic foundation stone laying, marking the official birth and commissioning of the Paradise City, Enugwu-Agidi.