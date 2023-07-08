Police Debunk Video of Alleged Gunmen Attack Motorists in Ozubulu Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Police Command has debunked the trending video of alleged gunmen attack on motorists in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the State yesterday night.

A video went viral on the social media on Saturday, in which a background voice was heard claiming that unknown gunmen invaded a part of Ozubulu community and opened fire on motorists.

The video also shows some burnt vehicles lined up on the road, as well as those fell inside gutters along the road.

However, when contacted for his clarification, the Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, debunked the video and its assertions as fake

He noted that the video was an old video of an incident that happened last year, and not a recent video. He further added that the video had no connection with any security concern in the State, while also urging the public to ignore and disregard it.

“Please this is not a recent development in Anambra state. This was an accident that happened in the middle of last year and is not connected to any security concern in the state,” he said.

Related