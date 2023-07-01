Emefiele: Timi Frank demands probe of accomplices, as wanted Bank MDs flee to UK

Advertisement

***asks UK to return them for questioning

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has demanded that the Managing Directors of Access Bank and Guaranteed Trust Bank (GTB) should be invited for questioning following the arrest and the ongoing probe of the embattled Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele.

According to him, the probe of the two bank leaders was necessary based on allegations that they were allegedly the main accomplices in aiding the acts of subversion and misappropriation of public funds.

Frank in a statement in Abuja also appealed to the government of United Kingdom (UK) to cooperate with Nigeria security agencies to immediately invite the two Bank MDs for questioning.

He claimed that invitation for probe had been sent to the two managing directors.

According to him, even when invitation from the Department of State Service has been extended to these individuals to report and answer to allegations bordering on their involvement with the erstwhile Governor of the CBN, active plans were underway to undermine the invitation extended to them whilst resorting to taking refuge in the UK specifically.

“It is important to note that even when invitations have been extended to these individuals to report on Monday July 3 for questioning, the MD of GTBank who was sighted on Friday chilling in the streets of the UK had repeatedly reaffirmed his unwillingness to return to the country for any such cross examination by the DSS.

“We are also aware that four other Managing Directors of tier one banks in the country have been fingered as direct accomplices and conduit for Emefiele with the Access and Gtbank MD’s playing the greater roles in aiding to defraud and fleece the nation fraudulently.

“Therefore, I’d like to call on the UK government to kindly assist the Nigerian government by disallowing any form of extended stay for these individuals who are currently in the UK for personal purposes.

“The UK government must be seen in aiding the Nigerian government by disallowing any corrupt individual, whether Private or Public servants by making the UK a haven for corrupt officials.

“As stakeholders in fighting for a corrupt free nation, we’re determined to do all we can in assisting the FG eradicate all forms of corruption in the Nigerian society.

“We must also note the acquisition of two private jets by the Gtbank Managing Director with a value of over $80million which is not officially captured anywhere in their books. This fraudulent acquisition must also be properly ascertained to determine the genuineness of such largesse.”

Frank also called on the State Security Service (DSS) “to do all within its powers in fishing out and bringing the enemies of Nigeria to book. We have had enough of individuals taking the country for a ride and benefitting solely for personal aggrandisement.

“I am convinced that the Department of State Service will take this information seriously and act accordingly in compelling these individuals to answer to their fraudulent roles in line with the provisions of the law. We have other key information at our disposal should the DSS oblige.”

