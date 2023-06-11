Clerk of National Assembly,Magaji Tambuwal Accuse of Mismanagement

By Our Reporter

Barely two Months in Office, as the Clerk of National Assembly, Sani Magaji Tambuwal, has been link to series of heist in the management of National Assembly Funds.

Magaji whose confirmation as Clerk of the National Assembly, had generated slot of interest from within and without has been fingered in a heist in the series of activities preparatory to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Well informed source told our reporter that ” during the inductions of the Senators and members – elect over #4 millions was deducted as commission for the #24million paid NTA for the live coverage by the staff in the CNA office”

A source in the management office was also alarm that expired Identify Cards of workers in the National Assembly are being replace with accreditation letters.

” During the inductions contract running into millions of Naira was awarded to one of his cronies to produce pass , the accreditation pass came with security chips, but letters are given to adhoc staff of the National Assembly as Identify Cards , to grant them ” access’ . What happen to the money voted for the issuance of identity Cards and Access?”

” To make matter worse, they are expected to carry this paper from now till December” he said